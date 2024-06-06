BBQ News
Chef Kent Rathbun debuts his Curbside BBQ at downtown Dallas location
Dallas chef Kent Rathbun and his BBQ are on the move: Rathbun's Curbside BBQ, the mobile barbecue operation he launched during the pandemic, is now stationed at downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park, serving ribs, brisket, and sides.
Rathbun, whose resume includes fine-dining appointments such as Abacus and Mansion on Turtle Creek, debuted the BBQ concept in 2022 off the Katy Trail, in a partnership with Prescott Realty Group, who wanted to bring something tasty for neighbors and visitors.
Rathbun has now moved the operation to Klyde Warren Park, where he’s now serving food Thursday-Sunday beginning at 8 am.
The menu includes
- pecan-smoked Wagyu beef ribs
- beef tenderloin and brisket
- jalapeño-cheddar sausages
- smoked turkey breast
- cedar plank salmon
Sides include Gouda mac & cheese, baked potato salad, Granny Smith apple coleslaw, and maple brown sugar baked beans.
Since the trailer opens at 8 am, they're also serving breakfast fare including
- breakfast tacos with eggs and choice of brisket guisada, bacon, or Wagyu beef–jalapeño sausage
- croissant sandwich with ham, egg, and Gruyere
- English muffin with pork sausage, egg, and cheddar
In a release, Klyde Warren Park president & CEO Kit Sawers calls Rathbun "a Dallas institution who has long been prized for his gourmet chops at top notch restaurants like Abacus and in national competitions like Iron Chef America."
“To now have him offering his delicious BBQ regularly at the Park is a credit to the high standards set by our current food trucks and takes us to a whole new level," Sawers says.
Klyde Warren Park currently features the largest collection of food trucks in Dallas-Fort Worth.