Ramen News
Kouchan Ramen chain from Japan to make American debut in Plano
A ramen name from Japan is making its U.S. debut right here in Plano, Texas: Called Kouchan Ramen, it's part of a chain founded in Japan, and it's opening at 4709 W Parker Rd #440, Plano, taking over a former wellness place in a center at the northwest corner of Ohio Drive.
They plan to open in November, according to a representative.
Kouchan is part of a Japanese restaurant group called Hakata Ikkousha, which operates restaurants around the world. Other concepts include a similar sibling called Hakata Ramen, located in Southern California.
They also claim to have pioneered Bubble Ramen, a style of ramen in which the broth is whisked or blended into a thick bubbly foam, which is layered atop the bowl of ramen.
Plano is Kouchan Ramen's third location, following Bangkok and Seoul.
They do Hakata-style ramen, which has a rich, creamy pork bone broth. Hakata is a historic district of Fukuoka, Japan; Hakata ramen is one of its most celebrated exports.
Kouchan's ramen options include:
- Hakata tonkotsu ramen, their signature ramen featuring pork bone broth that has simmered for hours, delivering deep umami with a subtle sweetness
- God Fire Tonkotsu, with spicy miso and chili oil, delivering heat while maintaining the depth of tonkotsu flavor
- Black Garlic Tonkotsu, in which the broth is infused with deep, smoky black garlic oil
The full menu including sides, will be shared closer to opening.
Noodles
Kouchan Ramen prepares its noodles in-house using a special flour blend formed into thin, straight noodles that are slightly chewy, with a firm bite that's characteristic of Hakata-style ramen.
Diners can specify the firmness of the noodle — soft, regular, firm, or extra firm — and order kaedama (extra noodles).
Special dishes for Plano
The Plano location will offer some special dishes customized specifically for Plano including
- mazesoba, also known as mazemen, a brothless ramen served with medium-thick noodles, chashu pork, green onions, seaweed, bamboo shoots, and chopped onion
- fried rice
- karaage fried chicken
- gyoza, aka dumplings
Hakata Ikkousha was founded in 2004 by chef Kosuke Yoshimura and. The West Plano venue will serve as Kouchan Ramen's U.S. flagship and its third international storefront outside Japan.