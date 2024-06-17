Tequila Time
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Embrace the heat by having a hot girl summer with events like Pilates paired with palomas, a poolside sunset tapas tasting, and the always popular rose soiree. Save room for two new dining series launching this week: one for brunch and one for supper.
Wednesday, June 19
Pilates & Palomas at Hall Arts Hotel
Strengthen then sip during this core-focused Pilates class lead by Pilates 214 at Hall Arts Hotel. The 50-minute session will be followed by a demonstration on making the perfect paloma using LALO Tequila. Tickets are $25, plus tax and a small fee, and class begins at 5:30 pm. Valet parking included.
Thursday, June 20
The Stoneleigh Speakeasy
Step back in time with a visit to the iconic 11th floor of Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, where the library, music room, and dining room will open to guests for one night in speakeasy style. Tickets are $75 and include 1960s and 1970s-inspired bites and one specialty classic cocktail pairing, live entertainment, and valet parking. The event will run from 5:30–8:30 pm.
Beer Dinner at Windmills Brewery
Grandscape brewery and restaurant will host a beer pairing dinner featuring elevated Indian cuisine. Menu items include sweet and spicy guava chicken, cumin lamb chops, and coconut and cardamom flourless chocolate cake. Reservations are $55 per person, plus gratuity, and the event will start with a brewery tour at 6:30 pm before dinner at 7 pm.
Sunset Texas Tapas Reception at Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Sip local craft beer paired with poolside tapas at the sprawling Frisco resort during this sunset tasting. The $60 ticket, plus tax and a small fee, includes brew from Rollertown Beerworks and Texas-inspired bites like smoked meatballs, pimento cheese deviled eggs, “cowboy” cream puffs, and more. The event will run from 7–9 pm.
Tres Generaciones Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo Frisco
Mexico City-inspired Frisco restaurant will host a four-course tequila dinner featuring Tres Generaciones tequila cocktails paired with each dish. Menu items include shrimp empanadas, roasted poblano potato soup, choice of grilled grouper or orange-chipotle glazed bone-in pork chop, and coconut pecan ice cream. The dinner is $80 and the event will start at 7 pm with a tequila flight reception before dinner at 7:30 pm.
Saturday, June 22
Legacy West Summer Brunch Club
Plano dining and entertainment district is kicking off a summer brunch series with themes and locations to change each month. The first: Come With Me to the Mediterranean Sea, to be held at Darna Mediterranean Eatery. The $75 ticket (inclusive of tax) includes a specialty brunch entrée, mezza sampler and mimosa bar for the table and one cocktail along with live DJ music, seaside photo ops, and a floral bar. The event will run from 11 am–2 pm.
Rose Soiree at Monument Realty PGA District
Put on the pink for this wine walk to be held at the sprawling Frisco entertainment district (adjacent to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort) which will feature 10 rose wines for a sip-and-stroll. Regular admission (plus tax and small fee) is $45, or pay $57 and get a mini charcuterie box, too. The event will run from 5–8 pm.
Monday, June 24
Supper Club at The Star
New dining series to be held at restaurants at The Star District in Frisco will begin with a four-course “secret garden” menu at The Glen. Menu highlights include lobster cannelloni, caprese salad, prime short rib, and a dessert tower of churros, red velvet cake, and cotton candy. The $135 ticket price (inclusive of tax) also includes wine pairings. Dinner will run from 6–9 pm.