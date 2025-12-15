All Day News
Cute cafe Little Ruby's is coming from New York to Uptown Dallas
The day draws near for an all-day cafe from New York coming to Uptown Dallas: Little Ruby’s, an Australian-inspired all-day restaurant founded in New York, will open its first location outside NYC right here in Dallas, at 2305 Cedar Springs Rd. #150. According to a release, it'll open in early 2026.
Known for its blend of laid-back Sydney-style culture and vibrant New York energy, Little Ruby’s will bring hospitality, fresh dishes and drinks, and a casual-yet-polished approach to all-day dining.
Wish You Were Here Group Founder, Nick Mathers says the city felt immediately aligned with the brand’s spirit. “Dallas is experiencing an incredible cultural moment, and we’re excited to bring Little Ruby’s to a city that’s redefining how people dine, gather, and connect. There’s an energy here—a blend of creativity, curiosity, and momentum—that perfectly aligns with what Little Ruby’s represents.” He continues, “Dallas diners appreciate quality, authenticity, and design, and they’re embracing concepts that bring something new to the table while still feeling approachable and community-minded. We saw an opportunity to be part of a city that’s quickly becoming one of the country’s most exciting food destinations."
The Dallas location will feature a 1,790-square-foot dining room with a spacious 950-square-foot patio that captures the bright, easygoing feel synonymous with the brand. Seating includes room for 100 guests in the dining room, 8 at the bar, and 56 on the patio, offering spaces that transition seamlessly from breakfast and lunch to a lively dinner scene.
The space, designed by Mathers and the group’s design team led by Monica Ruma, reflects their signature talent for creating environments that transport guests. That vision is expressed through warm, rich materials and thoughtfully layered details—red travertine flooring, warm leather upholstery, and bespoke furniture pieces crafted specifically for the restaurant. White oak millwork and architectural accents bring a refined, natural warmth, while a custom cowhide wall mural by Texas-based artist Kyle Bunting serves as a striking focal point. A bronze mirror back bar adds depth and glow to the room, and the experience extends outdoors to a verdant, garden-inspired patio that offers a breezy escape in the heart of the city.
Mathers adds, "Little Ruby’s brings that New York-born credibility while staying true to what has always defined us—a neighborhood meeting place where guests can unwind, feel taken care of, and enjoy an experience that’s as flexible as their day. Our all-day dining offers a place that works whether you’re grabbing a morning coffee, settling in for brunch, or celebrating over dinner and drinks. At Wish You Were Here Group, our ethos has always been to transport guests, even for a moment, through thoughtful design, great food, and an inclusive, warm style of service. As we grow into new markets, we honor the local character of each community while offering that sense of escape our guests seek. We see Dallas as the perfect canvas for Little Ruby’s to become both a familiar neighborhood favorite and an aspirational lifestyle destination."
Little Ruby’s is defined by the kind of food people want to eat every day— comforting and thoughtfully crafted utilizing local ingredients whenever possible. Dallas diners will enjoy the brand’s signature all-day offerings, with “brekkie” (breakfast), lunch and dinner.
Guests can expect standout items on the menu such as the signature Bronte Burger - 7 oz beef patty, tomato, spinach, swiss, sweet chili and mayo on toasted ciabatta; Spicy Vodka Pasta - canestri, vodka sauce, parmesan, basil and chives; Ricotta Hotcakes topped with whipped maple butter and banana; the Chicken Schnitzel Salad - crispy chicken schnitzel with creamed corn, bibb lettuce, radish and chives; and the Crispy Rice Bowl - puffed wild rice, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, parsley, scallions, chives, watermelon radish, halloumi, sunny side egg, spicy aioli, and ginger lemon dressing.
Little Ruby’s also offers a thoughtfully curated beverage program, including a full coffee program with drinks ranging from Maple Cinnamon Lattes to Cold Brew, plus colorful and delicious matcha creations made with premium Japanese matcha. The menu extends into fun daytime spritzes on tap—also available made-to-order to-go—classic cocktails with a Ruby’s twist using all fresh ingredients, and espresso martinis crafted with fresh-brewed espresso. Guests can also enjoy a selection of smoothies boosted with probiotics, collagen, colostrum, tropical fruits, berries, and protein.
Whether guests are pairing a glass with lunch or dinner, grabbing an afternoon pick-me-up, easing into the evening with a post-work drink, or simply stopping by to sip something delicious on its own, the menu is designed to meet any moment.
Little Ruby’s carries with it more than twenty years of heritage as Wish You Were Here Group’s original concept. The Dallas opening reflects the brand’s vision to become the world’s most beloved neighborhood restaurant, a symbol of approachable dining and authentic connection that celebrates the balance between laid-back Australian culture and vibrant urban life. Above all, Little Ruby’s aims to bring Dallas a place that feels instantly familiar and becomes an everyday staple with a touch of escape.