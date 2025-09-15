Things To Eat
Oktoberfest leads the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
'Tis the season for Oktoberfest celebrations, with North Texas' largest kicking off this week. Other cultural influences on the menu include Italy and Mexico, along with an ode to the State Fair of Texas by way of funnel cake-flavored ale.
Tuesday, September 16
Italian Week at Restaurant Beatrice
North Oak Cliff destination for contemporary Louisiana dining will highlight Italy’s influence on Cajun-Creole cuisine with week-long menu specials. Italian Week will feature dishes like panzanella salad, osso Bucco, fritto misto with gulf shrimp and calamari, and limoncello and mascarpone cream cheesecake. The specials will run through Sunday.
Patron Tequila Dinner at Te Deseo
Coinciding with Mexican Independence Day, this guided four-course pairing dinner will be hosted by Patrón Tequila’s master distiller, David Rodriguez. Menu highlights include octopus with chili de arbol salsa, arroz tuille, and pumpkin, and elote ice cream with miso caramel, cocoa nibs, pecans, chocolate streusel, and kettle corn. Each course will be paired with a different pour of Patron tequilas. Tickets are $125, plus tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6:30 pm with a welcome cocktail.
Thursday, September 18
Italian Disco Takeover at Easy Slider
The East Dallas Social Club and Ford’s Gin will present a night of disco beats, bold drinks, and Italian-inspired bites. Guest bartenders Sam Cabrera (Black Swan, Saint Valentine) and Easy Slider’s Blake Perini will feature Negronis throughout evening with 100 percent of Negroni sales to benefit Friends of Santa Fe Trail. Slider specials will include The Morty — mortadella, provolone, and cherry pepper relish stacked on a brioche bun (inspired by Anthony Bourdain’s favorite sandwich); the chicken parmesan sandwich, veggie caprese sandwich, and specials on Peroni and “Grandma's Italian Meatballs.” The event will run from 4–10 pm.
Addison Oktoberfest
North Texas’ largest Oktoberfest festival will draw 50,000 attendees over four days to celebrate German culture, food, music and bier. A special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier will be served along with several types of German sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, giant pretzels, Oktoberfest beer-glazed bacon, black forest cake, and lebkuchen herz – heart-shaped gingerbread cookies traditionally worn around the neck as decoration. The family-friendly event is free to enter on Thursday. On Friday-Saturday, admission is $15 for 13 and up and $5 for kids 6-12. On Sunday, it's $10 for 13 and up and free for kids.
A Night with Guado al Tasso at The Charles
The Charles will open its private dining room to host at taste of Tuscany featuring Tenuta Guado al Tasso, the acclaimed Bolgheri estate of Italy’s Antinori family. The five-course pairing dinner will feature a vertical tasting of Guado al Tasso, one of the estate’s most celebrated wines, as well as the opportunity to taste Matarocchio, Guado al Tasso’s highly sought 100 percent cabernet franc bottling. The exclusive dinner is $350, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Friday, September 19
Funnel Cake Ale Taproom Release at Community Beer Co.
Take a trip to the midway, in a glass. Ahead of the State Fair of Texas, Community Beer Co. will release its fan-favorite Funnel Cake Ale. The light, vanilla-tinged golden ale will be available on tap starting at 11 am. Reservations are encouraged, and the release party will run until 11 pm.
Saturday, September 20
Kinderkarneval! Passport Germany Kids' Sampling Stroll at Central Market
Passport Germany festivities continue at Central Market locations through September 23, and this weekend brings an event that keeps the kiddos in mind. Stroll the store for free kid-friendly German crafts and cuisine, including design-your-own German shields, lebkuchen heart cookies decorating, and pumpkin painting. The stroll will run from 10 am – 1 pm at all Central Market locations.