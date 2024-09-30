This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas kicks off with an Italian restaurant opening, segues into a new ice cream place, then whooshes through a rush of fall menus and seasonal items, all sprinkled with a touch of autumn spice.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
San Marzano, an Italian restaurant from New York's East Village, opened at 3700 McKinney Ave. in the West Village on September 24. Their unique twist is their mix-and-match approach where you choose a pasta such as pappardelle, rigatoni, or campanelle, then pair it with your choice of sauce from selections such as Bolognese, wild boar ragù, tomato-vodka, pesto, meatball, or shrimp scampi. You can also add "toppings" like sausage, bacon, artichoke, or grape tomatoes.
Stella’s Ice Cream, a mom-and-pop ice cream chain founded in Idaho in 2018, is making its Texas debut in Little Elm, where it will open a shop at 303 E. Eldorado Pkwy. #200 in October. Stella's has both dairy and dairy-free ice cream flavors, including cake batter and salted caramel. They also have ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes, and are known for their fresh-baked brownies and waffle cones. They currently have eight locations; this will be their first outside Idaho.
Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Frisco at 8541 FM 423 on September 27. The brand is known for coffees, teas, smoothies and energy drinks. This is their fifth Dallas location.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery is offering specials for Rosh Hashanah including pistachio crusted snapper; tzimmes, a blend of roasted carrots, apples, and sweet potato in a honey ginger glaze; and caramel apple empanadas, apple caramel filling fried in a crispy empanada shell. Available from October 2-4 at all locations.
Asador has a new seasonal menu featuring Texas mushroom tortellini with roasted poblano, pears, apples, and an almond cream; and True Harvest Farms green salad, a mix of heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, and radishes in a rosemary vinaigrette. There's also the Pillar of Autumn cocktail, a blend of vanilla and orange-infused Garrison Brothers bourbon, cinnamon bitters, and simple syrup.
Seasons 52 at Legacy West has launched a new autumn menu featuring new dishes and cocktails. Dishes include cauliflower & white cheddar soup, a golden beet salad, classic butternut squash soup, Alaska butter fish, and sweet potato skillet. Cocktails include the apple bourbon infusion and a blood orange margarita.
Broken Yolk Café has two items for fall, available through November 30: pumpkin pancakes with whipped cream, and hot or iced pumpkin spice latte. A new 10 Under $10 menu includes biscuits and gravy, chorizo and eggs, and half turkey BLT and salad.
Barrel & Bones has a dozen new menu items for fall, including a $17 smoked French dip and a $14 Texas breakfast burrito. Cocktails are $12 and feature The Texas Smokeshow, with Socorro Tequila Blanco, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Lazzaroni Maraschino, curaçao, coconut, and cherry-wood smoked bitters; and Dream On, with Tito’s, Aperol, Licor 43, passion fruit, and lemon juice topped with foam.
Melting Pot has an Oktober FondueFest menu featuring Bavarian beer cheese fondue paired with premium dippers, such as pretzels, bratwurst, braised short rib, and summer sausage, along with a choice of fresh salad and Black Forest chocolate fondue. The three-course Oktober FondueFest experience is $47 and available through October 31.
Dream Cafe in Uptown has fall specials including vegan pumpkin pancakes, two plate-sized pancakes to an order; pumpkin muffins with cream cheese filling; and a stir fry with brown rice, veggies, and chicken or tofu. New drinks include a poisoned apple shot with Crown Royale apple and Fireball, a pumpkin spice white Russian, and apple cider mo'mosa with brandy.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has a new Pumpkin Pie Flavorite combining pumpkin pie Italian ice and vanilla ice cream with a cookie butter crumble. Guests can order a Pumpkin Pie Flavorite in any size, from Tadpole Mini to large. The new Flavorite is available now through November 30 in all Jeremiah’s Dallas locations.
Overeasy at The Statler is introducing its October specials, including a $14 meat lover's omelet with maple sausage, bacon, onion, peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with salsa roja and served with hashbrowns and toast; and hot or iced pumpkin spice latte, featuring a double shot of H.C. Valentine organic Mayan espresso, pumpkin spice syrup, and choice of milk.
Rye, the Greenville Avenue restaurant, has a new 11 course tasting menu. The tasting is $185 per person and includes dishes such as Dessert For Dinner, with kangaroo tartare, crab & caviar cannoli, and a blue cheesecake; Cheeky Pun, featuring beef cheek, chiles, beef fat & mezcal emulsion, pickled cilantro stem, and crispy garlic; andBuckle Up, with buckle, summer harvest boshi, cashew anglaise, herbs, pink peppercorn, and lemon.
Sugar and Sage, the University Park bakery, has a new fall menu and drinks including a mushroom Danish with oyster and crimini mushrooms and Swiss cheese; chai cupcakes with espresso cream; and garlic-stuffed croissants with garlic cream cheese, mozzarella, and herb butter. Drinks include a churro latte and prickly pear pineapple refresh.
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has a new $10 street gyro, featuring shaved beef and lamb gyro meat wrapped in a griddled pita topped with tomato, red onion, and Taziki sauce. The gyro comes with choice of side from a selection that includes Taziki's pasta salad, fruit, basmati rice, or tomato-cucumber salad. Available through the end of October.
La Madeleine has new seasonal treats available through December 4, including caramel apple crumble cheesecake, an individual cheesecake with apple compote and brown sugar streusel, drizzled with caramel for $4.79; apple turnover — a cinnamon apple filling, folded into a puff pastry shell and topped with sugar glaze for $4; and pumpkin streusel muffin, a pumpkin muffin topped with streusel for $3.
Sweetgreen has new three new limited-time fall menu items: $14 autumn harvest bowl, $14.75 maple glazed brussel sprouts + chicken protein plate, and the $4.45 maple glazed brussel sprouts + sweet potatoes side.
Dairy Queen will debut the new Jammin' Bacon Hungr-Buster, a quarter-pound burger with bacon jam, bacon, and onion rings, topped with jalapeño ranch and pepper jack cheese available through November 24.
Malai Kitchen has launched their in-house seasonal beers for the Oktoberfest Tap Takeover happening through October 6 at all locations: a traditional Marzen version of Oktoberfest beer, an amber colored lager that is semi sweet with a crisp finish; a Helles Lager, rounder and fuller bodied than a typical light lager or pilsner; and Hefeweizen - a German unfiltered wheat ale with a yeast-forward flavor that derives its clove and fruit-like aromas from the fermentation process.
Poppi, the prebiotic soda brand, has collaborated with music star Post Malone for a custom can of soda. Called Posty’s Soda, the 12-ounce can is in Posty’s favorite flavor, wild berry, and available exclusively at Kroger for $2.49.
HTeaO, the iced tea franchise, announced the return of the sweet peach cobbler iced tea. This limited-time beverage will be added to the current fall lineup, which includes Dirty Chai Apple Crisp and Mocha Butter Pecan latte. It's available through November 30.
Whataburger is introducing a new Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double on October 1. The burger includes two beef patties layered in Jalapeño Ranch, topped with bacon, cheddar, and jalapeño slices. The Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double can also be ordered in a Whataburger Jr. size in-store, at the drive-thru, and online.
Yogurtland has two new flavors and a new topping. Cranberry Orange Tart is filled with real cranberries and oranges, available while supplies last; Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla milk is a frozen yogurt with real vanilla, brown sugar flavor, and oat milk; and Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow is a topping combining the crunch of cookies with creamy chocolate.
Checkers and Rally's has a new T-Pain For Real Meal for $5, which includes choice of Classic Checker/Rallyburger or the new BBQ spicy chicken sandwich; small fry; 16-ounce soft drink; and new 8-piece BBQ chicken bites, dusted with BBQ seasoning. The meal is available through November 17.
Lipton Hard Iced Tea is now available in Dallas. It features five flavors in either a variety pack, 12-pack, or single can, including: Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, Half & Half, and Citrus Green Tea. Lemon, Peach, Strawberry and Half & Half Lipton Hard Iced Tea are available in 12-can variety packs and Lemon packs ranging from $17- $20 per 12-pack. Single-serve 24-ounce cans of Lemon, Peach, and Citrus Green Tea are $3- $4 per can.
Hai Hospitality has removed foie gras from the menu at all its Asian fusion restaurants across the U.S., including Uchi Dallas, following protests from PETA supporters. According to PETA, ducks used for foie gras are force-fed until their livers bloat and are then slaughtered.