Pie eyed
DFW chefs whip up 33 one-of-a-kind pies for Thanksgiving charity auction
An annual fundraiser that matches participants with their perfect one-of-a-kind pie is back, sweeter than ever, for its sixth year. The Piehole Project each November holds a charity auction in which bidders vie for exceptionally creative pies donated by Dallas-Fort Worth chefs.
Proceeds support Piehole Project's mission to foster the next generation of culinary professionals through events and programs that recognize talent and create opportunities.
"What began as a grassroots chef-driven pie auction has grown into year-round initiatives that strengthen connections throughout the DFW culinary community," a press release says.
The 2026 Piehole Project runs November 9-19 and includes 33 pies from 32 local chefs.
"The best chefs in DFW each made one pie you can't buy anywhere, ever," the release says. "When it's gone, it's gone."
While crumbly brown sugared crusts overstuffed with tangy apples dripping in sweet syrup is what constitutes the perfect pie for some, others prefer the more savory chicken-pot variety — this year's pies satisfy a sweeping range of tastebuds.
There is, for example, Frito pie from Mike Matis of Fearing's Restaurant, a crab rangoon pie from Hao Tran of Duong DeVille, a chicken pot pie from Cara Vasquez of The Flour Shop Bakery, or the smoked duck à l'orange pithivier from Phillip Halff II of Culney. Any of them could dominate a Thanksgiving dinner.
And for dessert, a whiskey chocolate pecan pie from Michael Thomson of Michael's Cuisine Restaurant & Bar or a pomegranate cardamom apple pie from Tasha Monticure of Bodega South Main could even win over that cousin with a grudge.
Jacob Williamson is contributing two creations — a foie gras "Snickers" pie on behalf of The Devonshire Club and a beef bourguignon pie for Alamo Club. Meanwhile, Sharon Van Meter of NOSA Restaurant & Inn is bringing a Dubai chocolate pie, and Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint is making a matcha pie. (Scroll down for a full list of this year's participants and pies.)
River Sing's Matt McCallister and Katherine Clapner of Dude Sweet Chocolate get into the pie spirit. Photos by Manny Rodriguez
Pies can get crazy. Years past have included pies topped with full-sized fried chicken legs, another with a lobster tail, and one made entirely of brisket burnt ends. Chef couples have turned two pies into one, like a giant half-moon cookie gussied up with tufts of frosting and edible flowers.
In its five years, the event has auctioned 243 pies and raised more than $60,000 for the culinary-focused charity. Other events throughout the year include The Cheffies: Chef's Choice Awards, The Rising Stagiaire (a mentoring program), and Family Meal Hangs, where chefs decompress, brainstorm, and socialize with one another.
Online bidding opens at 9 am Monday, November 9, and closes at 8 pm Thursday, November 19. Register and bid at the Piehole Project DFW auction.
Winning pies can be picked up Monday, November 23, from 1-5 pm at Dallas College, 11830 Webb Chapel Rd., or Cafe Modern inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. Delivery is available from 1-7 pm.
Here are the participating chefs:
- Toby Archibald, Quarter Acre, Bacon and Egg Pie
- Jeff Bekavac, Goodwins/Corsaire, Star Crunch Cake
- Dunia Borga, La Duni Baking Studio, Key Lime Pie
- Katherine Clapner, Dude Sweet Chocolate, A Thruple of Chocolate
- Laura Cottler, Bricks and Horses, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Pie
- Audrey Dixon, J.Rae’s Bakery, Black Bottom Oat Pie
- Salvatore Gisellu, Urban Crust, Pizza Rustica
- Phillip Halff II, Culney, Smoked Duck à l’Orange Pithivier Pie
- Jeffery Hobbs, Slow Bone BBQ, Martabak Manis
- Sean Jett, Humble Simply Good Pies, Bourbon Street Bastard
- Mike Matis, Fearing’s Restaurant, Frito Pie
- Matt McCallister, River Sing, Someone’s Grandmother's Custard Pie
- Tasha Monticure, Bodega South Main, Pomegranate Cardamom Apple Pie
- Jett Mora, Cafe Modern, Ribeye Cap Steak and Ale Pot Pie
- Eduardo Osorio, Meridian, Buckwheat Foie & Smoke
- David Pena, Fortunate Son, Amaretto Tiramisu Pie
- Nikky Phinyawatana, Asian Mint, Chef Nikky’s Matcha Pie
- Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Oh Hi! Hospitality, Ube-Flantastic
- Abraham Salum, Salum Restaurant, Pennsylvania Shoofly Pie
- Andrea Shackelford, Harvest at the Masonic, Okra White Chocolate Cream Pie
- Michael Thomson, Michael’s Cuisine Restaurant & Bar, Whiskey Chocolate Pecan Pie
- Hao Tran, Duong DeVille, The Crab Rangoon Royale
- Maricsa Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop, Pumpkin pie
- Sharon Van Meter, NOSA Restaurant & Inn, Dubai Chocolate Pie
- Rich Vana, The Heritage Table, Chocolate Cherry Pie
- Cara Vasquez, The Flour Shop Bakery, Chicken Pot Pie
- Victor Villarreal, Star Cafe/The Devils Den, The Ricotta Gardners Pie
- Nick Walker, Whiskey Cake, Duck Duck - Goose!
- Ariel Wakeland, Punch Drunk Chef Meal Prep, Just Another Work Dream
- Jacob Williamson, The Devonshire Club, Foie Gras “Snickers” Pie
- Jacob Williamson, Alamo Club, Beef Bourguignon Pie
- Ashleigh Wright, Legends Global, Million Dollar Peanut Butter Pie
- Austin Wyatt, La Pistola, Rhubarb and Brie