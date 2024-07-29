Fried Chicken News
Popeyes finds niche in NE Dallas with no fried chicken for new store
Fried chicken chain Popeyes has found a sweet niche in a geographical area of Dallas where there was no Popeyes before: on Northwest Highway in a little stand that has some chicken history.
The restaurant will be at 6520 E. Northwest Hwy., across from Keller's Hamburgers near the intersection of Abrams Road, in a space that was once upon a time a co-branded KFC/Taco Bell, which closed in 2018.
It was subsequently transformed into a tiny Walgreen's with a drive-thru pharmacy, but that closed in 2023.
Now it will return to its chicken roots, but this time serving the fried chicken "bursting with Louisiana flavor" for which Popeyes is known.
That includes fried chicken, chicken nuggets, and chicken tenders (it's recommended you order the "Mardi Gras Mustard" dipping sauce), plus sides such as mac & cheese, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, coleslaw, and red beans & rice.
If you're a latter-day (post-2019) foodie, you may not recall the old days when Popeyes was kind of a sleeper. That all changed in August 2019 when the chain introduced a new fried chicken sandwich — chicken breast battered in a buttermilk crust with spicy seasoning and fried, on a brioche bun with pickles and may — and the entire world lost its mind.
People waited in lines for an hour or more and the chain entirely sold out, not to return until November 2019. Everyone had to "review" it, from influencer to snobby food magazine.
Fried chicken sandwiches had already been in existence, but Popeyes turned it into the Thing it is today.
There are currently two Popeyes on Northwest Highway: one at 11360 E. Northwest Hwy., four miles east at Jupiter Road, and another at 3635 W. Northwest Hwy. seven miles west, near Dallas Love Field. This Popeyes would be kind of in the center.
But more importantly, it'll be less than one mile from a Chick Fil-A, right off Northwest Highway at 6176 Retail Rd., in that shopping center near Skillman Street in front of the Walmart.
According to a spokesperson, it'll open in late 2024, and that's not the only Popeyes opening in DFW: There are also locations penciled in for Arlington, opening in the fall, and University Drive in Denton, opening in 2025.
There are currently 20 Popeyes in the Dallas area, and that doesn't even count Fort Worth, which has 20 locations of its own.