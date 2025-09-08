Cocktail News
New East Dallas dive bar opens with karaoke and cocktail cred
East Dallas has a new bar from a big name in the beverage business. Called Rising Tides, it just opened at 9909 Garland Rd. under the helm of veteran mixologist/bartender Alex Fletcher, founder of Shaken + Stirred Hospitality.
Fletcher has been giving the bar a subtle inch-by-inch rebrand. It was most recently The Royal Pour, previously known as The Local Pour White Rock and, before that, White Rock Abbey.
"We've been slowly updating things day by day," says Fletcher. "The thing about this neighborhood bar is that everyone already loves it, so closing down completely wasn't an option."
Fletcher announced the new "cocktail dive" on his Facebook, teasing karaoke three nights a week and a menu of classic bar food that includes a chicken sandwich, three flavors of wings, and a smashed burger.
If you've consumed a craft cocktail in Dallas anytime in the past 15 years, you've likely tasted Fletcher's influence. At various points, he has been the beverage director at The Quarter Bar, Bread Winners, Victor Tangos, and the original Henry's Majestic.
Most recently, he served as national beverage director for Hospitality Alliance, the company currently overseeing Toyota Music Factory and Victory Park; he left in late 2023.
The drinks at Rising Tides will focus on being well crafted but unpretentious; early standouts include an IPA Old Fashioned and spicy pickle margarita.
"I've kind of been pigeonholed as 'the cocktail guy' and I do love craft cocktails, but my true love is dive bars," Fletcher says. "My approach here is awesome drinks that are not intimidating. Recognizable ingredients and being comfortable are the main goals."
About the name, Fletcher says it references his favorite adage.
"This bar is based around positivity and being as uplifting as possible, both for the staff and the customers," he says. "As they say, rising tides lift all ships."