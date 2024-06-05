Brunch News
San Diego breakfast chain Broken Yolk Cafe goes over easy in McKinney
A new breakfast concept is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Broken Yolk Cafe, a chain founded in San Diego in 1979, will open its first DFW-area location in McKinney, at 6651 Alma Rd. #250, just north of SH-121, in the buzzy District 121 complex that's also home to Mi Cocina, Bob's Steakhouse, and Common Table.
According to a release, this is the second Broken Yolk in Texas, following the first in Spring, and it will open in late June.
“We are incredibly excited to become a part of the thriving McKinney community,” says general manager Alicia Gonzales. “Our team is working hard to create a space that offers delicious food and beverage offerings while serving as a gathering place for friends, families, and even their furry companions.”
Fans like their benedicts, hefty 12-oz mimosas, bloody Mary flights, soups, and baked goods. They also emphasize good service.
They became famous after being featured on The Travel Channel’s Man vs Food in 2009, and have grown to 36 locations nationwide in California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, and Texas.
They'll serve breakfast, lunch, and drink offerings with some dishes inspired by local tastes such as:
● Fried Chicken Benedict: Buttermilk biscuit topped with fried chicken, eggs, poblano white cheddar sauce, jalapenos, and chives
● Tres Leches French Toast: Two extra-thick slices of brioche soaked in tres leches batter, grilled, with strawberries and dulce de leche sauce
● Texas Cobb: Romaine in chipotle ranch dressing with fried chicken, bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomato, avocado, pickled onion, blue cheese crumble, crushed corn chips, and Texas toast
● Cowboy Skillet: Home fries with Kielbasa pork sausage, green bell pepper, onion, scrambled eggs with corn chips, cheddar cheese and chives, with avocado, ancho chipotle sauce, and crushed corn chips
● Pulled Pork Tacos: Grilled corn tortillas topped with fried Oaxacan cheese, pulled pork, eggs, avocado
● Loaded Cheesy Cheddar Grits: with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives
The restaurant will be 4,000 square feet with seating for 290, an indoor-outdoor bar with a garage door, versatile seating options, 1,500-square-foot dog-friendly patio, overlooking District 121’s community garden and pickleball courts. Interior design elements include cowboy hats and an Instagrammable sunrise mural, crafted from vinyl with a wood overlay.
Bringing Broken Yolk Cafe to McKinney is Scale by 3, franchisee/operating company of 10 Broken Yolk Cafe locations nationwide, whose principal Barry Tu says, "We aimed to design a space that reflects the local culture while providing a unique dining experience that blends comfort, style, and community spirit."