Smoothie News
Dallas-based Smoothie King to open unusual shop at DFW Airport
Dallas-based smoothie chain Smoothie King is busting a big move, with hopes and dreams of opening more than 50 stores including a non-traditional unit at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
According to a release, the brand will open a kiosk-style store at Terminal A on July 21, giving travelers a smoothie option for their traipsing en route to or from their gate.
They're opening 18 locations in 10 states including Georgia — specifically Atlanta, and it's a new celebrity franchisee: rapper and TV host 2 Chainz, who just opened a Smoothie King kiosk inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in June 2024 in partnership with franchisee Philip Jones.
2 Chainz has been on a bit of a restaurant spree: He co-founded a swanky tapas chain called Esco Restaurant and Tapas which made its Dallas debut in a vintage downtown building in 2023. Chainz (born Tauheed Epps) debuted the concept with a partner in Atlanta in 2016.
Smoothie King is operated by over 500 franchisees across the country. The release talks a lot about how the chain provides a compelling investment opportunity, but let's focus for a moment on the menu instead.
It consists of "smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends."
The chain recently launched a new beverage category and its first drink served over ice, SK Refreshers, a line of iced, lightly caffeinated beverages in three flavors — pineapple mango, strawberry guava, and lemonade — which debuted in May 2024. Designed to compete with cold-drink chains like Utah-based Swig, the Refreshers mark the first permanent menu addition since Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls in April 2023.