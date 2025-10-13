Chocolate Malt News
Malt shop in Anna to close after 74 years due to building sale
A longtime Dallas-area malt shop is facing a closure: Spurlock's Malt Shop, which has been in business since 1951, will close in November after 74 years. According to a note from the owners, they're being forced to close because the landlord has sold the building. The shop's final day will be Saturday November 1.
Current owners Mike and Kristi Spurlock Perez called it "incredibly difficult news," and are hoping for a miracle, IE another location they could move to.
"The owners of the property where our restaurant is located have officially sold the building, and we’ve recently learned that our time here is coming to an end on November 6," the couple said. "We’ve known about the possibility of the property being sold for a few months, but we never expected things to happen so quickly. We’ve been unable to find a new location to relocate to and are praying for a miracle so we don’t have to close down our business completely."
Spurlock's burgersSpurlock's
Spurlock's was founded by Gilbert Spurlock who began working at a drive-in in Lamesa after serving in the U.S. Navy, which he eventually purchased in 1951 — renaming it as Spurlock’s Super Dog Drive-In, selling corny dogs, burgers, fries, and malts.
Spurlock ran the hometown staple for many years until his semi-retirement, when his son, Doug Spurlock, began the day-to-day operations. Spurlock’s Super Dog Drive-In continued operating in Lamesa under Doug until his own retirement in 2013.
Doug’s daughter, Kristi, always dreamt of continuing her grandfather’s legacy, and in 2012 she opened her own Spurlock’s Super Dog Drive-In in Anna under the name “Spurlock’s Malt Shop” inside one of Anna’s most historic buildings. The Malt Shop building in Anna was built in 1959 and remains in its original location today with its trademark neon sign visible fom Highway 5.
She opened one year before her father’s retirement, and before the West Texas location subsequently closed — ensuring that Spurlock’s history of continuous operations would remain intact, serving the same burgers, Super Dogs, and malts Kristi’s grandfather made over 70 years ago.
Original Spurlock's in LamesaSpurlock's
"After 74 wonderful years of Spurlock’s and 13 amazing years here in Anna, this is a heartbreaking moment for our family," the couple said. "This little drive-in has been more than just a business—it’s been our livelihood, our dream, and a piece of our family’s soul. Generations of our family have stood behind this counter, cooked on this grill, and served the best customers any drive-in could ever ask for."
They called their regular customers "the heartbeat of this place," and said they would especially miss regulars like Sammye and the Malt Shop Cruisers, who’ve gathered at the shop on Saturday nights with their beautiful vintage classic cars. "They always loved the burgers and chocolate malts!" they noted.
They're hoping they might find another location and requested that "If anyone has ideas, advice, or knows of a possible place or way to help us continue serving our community, please reach out—we would be so deeply grateful."