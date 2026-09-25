Starbucks news
Starbucks to close 4 Dallas-area stores among 250 nationwide
Starbucks is closing four Dallas-area locations this week as part of a broader plan to shutter 250 underperforming stores across North America, the company says.
In a September 24 press release, chief operating officer Mike Grams revealed Starbucks would close the coffee shops where the company doesn't "see a path to acceptable financial performance" or locations where the company doesn't believe can "consistently deliver the experience [they] want" for customers and employees.
The Seattle-based coffee chain operates more than 40,000 coffee shops globally, and over 18,000 in North America. The recent closings make up about 1 percent of the total stores operating in North America alone.
Starbucks has not publicly released a list of the locations that will be closing, but an online list has been confirmed by CultureMap's content partner KVUE.
These are the four Dallas-area Starbucks locations that set for closure:
- Snider Plaza – 6733 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, 75205
- Preston & Alexis – 14760 Preston Rd., Dallas, 75254
- Murphy & Blackburn – 6600 Murphy Rd., Sachse, 75048
- FM 544 & Hwy 78 – 410 Highway 78, Wylie, 75098
The Starbucks store locator indicates affected stores will be closed after Saturday, September 26.
Grams says the company is speaking directly with affected employees and will transfer them to other stores whenever possible. Employees who cannot secure transfers will receive severance support.
Other Starbucks locations in Texas that are set to close include:
- 6115 Camp Bowie – 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 76116
- Hwy 59 & Miller St. – 202 Loop 59 N., Atlanta, 75551
- Loop 360 & Westlake – 3801 N. Capital Of Texas Hwy., Austin, 78746
- SR 71 & US 290 – 7015 W. U.S. Hwy. 290, Austin, 78736
- N. Bell & 1431 – 1109 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, 78613
- S. Home St. & FM 942 – 609 S. Home St., Corrigan, 75939
- Main St. & TX-361 – 2975 Main St., Ingleside, 78362
- College & 9th – 812 College Ave., Levelland, 79336
- Wurzbach Rd. & Gardendale St. – 8746 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, 78240
- Tanger Outlets Houston – 5885 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, 77591
In May, Starbucks said it would close some U.S. offices, including one in Dallas, and would lay off 300 corporate employees and as part of its ongoing turnaround.
Starbucks has been trying to reduce costs and complexity under Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company in 2024. Last year, the company laid off 2,000 corporate employees and closed hundreds of stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Niccol said last spring that the simplified structure would help the company innovate more quickly.
---
This story contains material from the Associated Press.