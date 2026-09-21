There's an opportunity to experience a progression of fine whiskeys this week during an exclusive pairing dinner in downtown Dallas. But save room on the calendar for cake decorating at a sky-high restaurant, a coffee shop birthday party, and an evening dedicated to Dolly Parton with Dolly-themed dishes and drinks. Even the pups get a night out this week with a patio party just for them.
Monday, September 21
Shady’s Burgers & Brewhaha 10th Anniversary
The popular Lake Highlands burger joint is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a week's worth of festivities, September 21-27. Deals include: 2016 pricing (Shady’s Original Burger for $6, and the Tailgater Burger for $9) on Monday; 10 wings for $10 on Tuesday; $5 margaritas on Thursday; free fries for say “Fry-Yay” on Friday, and more. Follow along on social media for a complete schedule of specials for the week.
Thursday, September 24
Paws & Claws at Dock Local
This patio party is for the dogs. Four-legged friends and their humans are invited to Dock Local at the Dallas Farmers Market for a shindig organized by Social Dog. Known for its succulent lobster rolls, Dock Local will serve a dog-friendly menu, pup cups, and special Social Dog-themed cocktails for the occasion. The event is free to attend and will run from 6:30-8:30 pm.
The Macallan Pairing Dinner at JW Steakhouse
Whiskey lovers won’t want to miss this exclusive opportunity to partake in a progression of six Macallan whiskies, from a 12-year welcome drink to the rare 25-year expression. The whiskies will be served with four courses, from shared grazing boards and prime New York strip with seared foie gras to vanilla bean rose ice cream with chocolate cake. The event is $195 (including complimentary valet parking) and begins at 7 pm.
Friday, September 25
Sweet as Honey Cake Decorating at SĒR Steak + Spirits
The 27th floor restaurant atop the Hilton Anatole will celebrate "National Honey Month" with a cake decorating class spotlighting honey produced from a hive on-site by Oak Cliff Bee Company, who’ll share an interactive honey demonstration. Beginner-friendly cake decorating will be led by Azucar Bakery. Guests will decorate their own mini cake to take home and enjoy chef-created bites, a cheese tasting, and honey-infused cocktails. The class is $85 and runs from 5:30-7:30 pm.
Dolly Parton Night at Champions Social Club
The North Dallas club will honor the legacy of Dolly Parton on the date "9/25" with an evening dedicated to the music legend in its very own Dolly Lounge & Bar located upstairs. Guests will hear Parton’s greatest hits, to be played on vinyl, starting at 7:30 pm. A special Dolly-inspired menu will be served including the Dolly Southern Trio ($18), with buttermilk fried chicken and pepper gravy, chimichurri beef pincho, and buttered corn on the cob, and Dolly’s Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding ($9). Guests can also enjoy themed cocktails including the Pink Cadillac guava martini ($16), 9 to 5 hazelnut espresso martini ($16), the Jolene paloma ($18); and the Dirt Road Martini ($17). The event is free to attend but advance registration is required.
Saturday, September 26
Cliff Coffee Anniversary Party
The Plano coffee shop will mark one year in business with a party and a deal on coffee. Guests can purchase drip coffee for just $1 Saturday and through Tuesday. But Cliff Coffee die-hards can get free coffee for life if they get a Cliff Coffee tattoo. The shop will host a tattoo artist on Saturday for those who might consider the promotion, along with a local vendor market, giveaways, face painting, and family-friendly activities. The festivities will run from 10 am-2 pm.
Sunday, September 27
DFW Veggie Lovers Bites & Brews Brunch at Libertine Bar
Libertine Bar, the Greenville Avenue restaurant and bar known for serving creative vegan and vegetarian options, will host DFW Veggie Lovers for a special brunch. (Anyone can join the group. Just email dfwveggielovers@gmail.com.) Dishes will include vegan seitan spring rolls, portobello mushroom fries, and vegan cheese tamales with beans or spinach. Brunch drink specials include $5 margaritas, $4 mimosas, and $5 Bloody Marys. The brunch will run from 12-2:30 pm.
Brazilian Brunch Buffet at Dee's Table
Dee’s Table at the Star in Frisco - home of the Dallas Cowboys - will celebrate game day with a Brazilian twist, in honor of the Cowboys’ matchup against the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. From 11 am-2 pm, guests can enjoy a Brazilian Brunch Buffet for $45 per person. The menu will feature cachaça-marinated chicken thighs; grilled parrillada-style vegetables; potato and cheese coxinhas; grilled Brazilian cheese and honey; scrambled egg migas served tableside with chimichurri, and more. Brazilian-inspired cocktails will also be available, including Caipirinhas. Festivities continue from 2-8 pm with a Rio Game Watch Party.
State Fair-themed Brunch at Crown Block
Crown Block restaurant atop Reunion Tower will host a special themed brunch in honor of the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Friday, September 25. The brunch will feature fare that nods to the State Fair, including housemade funnel cakes and Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, with the option to add caviar and crème fraîche. Drinks will include the Cotton Candy Cowboy cocktail, made with TX Whiskey, cotton candy, blackberry and citrus. The brunch is $80 per person and reservations are available through OpenTable.