Chef News
Dallas neighborhood restaurant Suze to close, new concept coming in
A longtime neighborhood restaurant adjacent to one of Dallas' richest neighborhoods is closing: Suze, the restaurant from chef Gilbert Garza located near Preston Hollow, will close on June 29 — but will be taken over by one of the hottest restaurateurs in town.
According to a release, the lease for the space — located at 4343 W. Northwest Hwy., at the corner of Midway Road — will be taken over by Katz Bros. LLC, owners of Beverley’s Bistro and Bar, Clifton Club, and Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, who will open a new restaurant in November 2024.
According to a note from Garza, the restaurant is closing "after 24 amazing fun years serving Preston Hollow and Dallas."
"I'm sure we will miss each other but the time is absolutely appropriate to bid adieu," Garza says. "I am especially excited to announce that a transction to transfer the location was consummated between myself and one of Dallas' most talked about and exciting groups who plan on transforming the location into the spot in Preston Hollow: Greg Katz (of Beverly, Clifton Club, and recently opened Green Point) who will be the new tenant."
"I can't think of a better man to take the reins of this place and I can't wait to come in a a customer myself and see all they are planning to do," Garza says.
Katz Bros. LLC founder Greg Katz says that, “Gilbert and I have a shared history, as we both trained at the Mansion on Turtle Creek, albeit at different times. I’ve admired him for so long and am grateful that he’s worked with us over the last several months, entrusting us with the space where he grew such a wonderful community.”
Suze was the neighborhood restaurant every neighborhood wishes they had: one with a skilled chef in the kitchen, doing elevated food but at a not-elevated price. The menu combined classics with innovative elements, featuring foodie classics like arugula and goat cheese salad, Prince Edward Island mussels, and almond-crusted trout. Entrees ranged from a gorgeous vegetarian orechiette pasta with tomato, cauliflower, peppers, Brussels sprouts, olive oil, and pecorino cheese for $28 to a castiron tenderloin for $65.
The release says that diners can expect "signature South African references" to the Katz brothers' family legacy as well as an accessible menu, warm staff, and interior design by Wallace Johnson Studio, with a promise that the new concept will serve as the same neighborhood staple — for Preston Hollow, Midway Hollow, Bluffview, Park Cities, and Greenway Parks — as its predecessor.