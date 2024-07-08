Taco News
Family-owned restaurant Tacos Chacon tucks in at Dallas' Oak Cliff Tower
In Dallas, you find tacos in all sorts of places. The latest: Tacos Chacon, located at 400 S. Zang Blvd. inside the Oak Cliff Tower, where they've just opened for breakfast and lunch.
The're on the lower level of the building, the same level as the parking garage, in a space that was previously, briefly, King’s Deli.
Tacos Chacon is a family endeavor from husband-and-wife Jaime and Aurora Tacon, assisted by their adult children Michelle, Cristal, and Alexander, alongside Jaime’s sister María Iris.
Jaime and Aurora previously worked in taquerías and parrillerías in their hometown Veracruz, Mexico. In Dallas, they've been in the food & beverage industry for more than a decade, catering their tacos for events.
It was at such an event that they came to the attention of Amanda Moreno-Lake, president of redevelopment and partner at Jim Lake Companies, the landlord at Oak Cliff Tower. She discovered Tacos Chacon at an event and was impressed by the quality and taste of their food, and gave them the platform to open this, their first brick-and-mortar restaurant.
“It is not easy to start in this business with a physical location," Moreno-Lake says. "We wanted to give them the opportunity to showcase their food. We believe they will be a great fit for our tenants, and they already have their own following that will come visit, too."
The 15-story Oak Cliff Tower is home to more than 80 tenants including the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, law firms, employment and training centers, state and city government offices, and a Bank of America branch. Office workers gotta eat.
The couple's goal at Tacos Chacon is to provide fresh and tropical flavors from Veracruz, as well as traditional American options.
"We're here to cater for all," Aurora says.
For example, their breakfast menu includes chilaquiles, heuvos rancheros, a breakfast burrito — and a yogurt parfait.
At lunch, they're doing chicken tortilla soup; salads such as Caesar and Cobb; a torta with sausage, chicken, & ham; and their alambre plate with rice & black beans, peppers, onion, bacon, and Jack cheese, with corn or flour tortillas.
Their drink lineup includes Mexican sodas, homemade horchata, and Jamaican-style aguas frescas. Prices are extremely affordable, ranging from $6 to $14.
“Many of these recipes like the chilaquiles and the tacos are passed down from generations in our family," Aurora says. "My mom was a single mom and cooked for our big family back home. We just watched, helped, and learned."