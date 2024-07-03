Mex-Mex News
Family-owned authentic Mexican taqueria debuts in Dallas' Preston Center
A Mexican restaurant known across Dallas-Fort Worth for its trompo tacos has opened in Preston Center: Taquería El Arquito, a small but growing family-owned chain, has opened a location at The Corner in Preston Center, 6030 Luther Ln., in the former Toluca Organic space.
El Arquito is a family venture from siblings Analí, Nancy, Martha, and Victor Hugo Reza, working with chefs Juan Diego Gutierrez and José Angel Avila to recreate family recipes — particularly for their tacos de trompo, with a goal to spotlight their Mexican heritage by serving a strictly authentic rendition.
They founded the concept — named for the many arcs in their hometown Taxco, Mexico — during the pandemic, opening their first location in a convenience store at 1909 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd. in 2022. They've since quickly expanded, opening eight more locations, primarily in gas stations across DFW from Royse City to Dallas to Haltom City to Fort Worth.
For Preston Center, they were approached by the landlord, and welcomed the idea of getting into an area so centrally located. They stepped up the design, giving the space a modern look, but also keeping it casual and family-oriented.
"We have had a warm welcome from the neighborhood — people seem to like our food," Nancy says. "Lunches have been busy. We've already had to order a second cash register because of the high traffic."
They keep long hours, opening early at 6 am Monday-Saturday and 7 am on Sunday, in time for the key meal: breakfast, starring an admirable breakfast taco with eggs and mozzarella cheese on a flour tortila, with choice of bacon, beans, house-made chorizo, ham, potatoes, or sausage, for $2.89. They also do a breakast sandwich and breakfast burrito, plus $10.39 plates such as migas, huevos rancheros, and chilaquiles.
They're open for lunch and dinner with their bestselling trompo tacos, plus hefty torta sandwiches, in four "global" varieties that include Milanesa (beef with mozzarella cheese), Cubana (beef, trompo meat, salchica, ham, American cheese, and mozzarella cheese), and Hawaiian, a clever twist on pastor with trompo meat, ham, and pineapple. Torta prices range from $12 to $14.
They also have tamales and menudo on weekends, plus horchata, aguas frescas, and churros and elote for dessert.
“We love to prepare the food with love — we call it magic flavors," Analí says.