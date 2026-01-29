Toast news
Healthy cafe Toastique brings fancy toasts and smoothies to Uptown Dallas
Toastique, a D.C.-born cafe chain known for its fancy toasts, healthy juices, and smoothie bowls, is set to open its doors in Uptown Dallas’ West Village development next month.
According to a release, the cafe will debut at 3839 McKinney Ave., Suite 135, in Uptown, on Saturday, February 21. It’s the third Dallas-area location for Toastique, joining restaurants in Addison and Flower Mound.
The chain got its start in Washington, D.C., when former collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe opened the first location in 2018. It’s since expanded to a number of restaurants across the country, including Texas outposts in El Paso and Austin.
The Uptown Dallas location will be operated by locals Dilpreet Singh and Brinderjeet Sidhu, who chose the West Village space in part because of its proximity to the Katy Trail, which attracts 4 million runners, walkers, and other healthy types a year — the perfect clientele for a restaurant focused on healthy eats like smoothie bowls, fresh-pressed juices, and of course, the namesake toasts.
“We believe Toastique and the mission of the brand fits in perfectly with the West Village and couldn’t be more excited to see our neighbors enjoy our menu, whether stopping in after a workout or meeting friends to catch up,” Sidhu says in a release.
Toastique’s menu includes a variety of sweet and savory toasts, including a riff on the ubiquitous avocado toast topped with watermelon radish and chili oil, and the PB Crunch Toast, loaded with bananas, granola, berry jam, and honey-roasted peanut butter.
Protein waffles, smoothies, and juices are also on the menu, along with slices of plain ol’ toast in four different flavors (including a gluten-free option) for the picky eaters in your crew.
The cafe also boasts an extensive coffee menu, which includes classic hot and iced beverages like Americanos and lattes alongside collagen-spiked creations like a blueberry-lavender latte made with almond milk and fresh berries. There’s also nitro cold brew, chai tea, matcha, and iced tea on offer, along with fresh coconut water, wellness shots, and bottled juices to take home and consume later.
The first 50 toast fans in line on opening day, February 21, at the West Village debut will receive $50 in Toastique rewards to use on future purchases at the restaurant. They’ll also run a full week of specials to celebrate the grand opening, including $5 juice on tap on Monday, February 23, and $6 smoothies that Wednesday.