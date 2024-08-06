Hummus News
Upscale Turkish restaurant and bakery debuts at buzzy Dallas center
Dallas is getting a new Turkish restaurant from a veteran of the realm: Called Chefika, it’ll open in the former Tricky Fish in Preston Hollow Village at 7859 Walnut Hill Ln. #170, where it will do traditional Turkish dishes but in a fine-dining setting.
Chefika is from Serdar "Sam" Sensel, a name that's familiar to DFW fans of Middle Eastern food: He owns Istanbul Grill, a Turkish-Mediterranean concept with locations in Fort Worth and Arlington, and once co-owned Pera Kebab, a popular Dallas restaurant, now closed, with his half-brother, Habip.
Sensel seized on the Preston Hollow space because the area had little in the way of Mediterranean options, particularly with an upscale vibe. (The name Chefika is a spinoff of Sensel's mom name, which was Sefika.)
“There are some fast food style places, but there is not really good Turkish Mediterranean food over that way," he says. "Chefika will be great food with a nice ambiance.”
Guests can expect an airy space with tall windows, cushioned wood-and-wicker chairs, warm wooden tables, pottery, plants & greenery. There's an expansive bar with high stools in the center of the room, and a pretty patio with white-cloth tables under blue and yellow umbrellas.
The menu will range from Greek and Mediterranean salads to hummus to meaty dishes like hangar steak and braised lamb shank. , Prices range from $12 for a salad to $34 for lokum, a flash-seared beef tenderloin with seasonal vegetables.
Signature dishes include pide, the Turkish flatbread often referred to as "Turkish pizza," shaped into a narrow oval with a crispy-yet-chewy crust, no sauce but loaded with cheese and toppings. Muhammara is like a veggie version of tartare, with roasted red peppers, pomegranate, molasses, walnuts, and chili, ready to be scooped up with bread.
“This is basic Mediterranean done skillfully," Sensel says. "Sea bass imported from Greece, tender lamb kebabs, we make it our own style.”
They'll also be open for weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with an innovative menu of dishes such as a potato omelet, shish kebabs, and the Turkiyede breakfast plate — almost like a charcuterie board, with eggs, tomato, cucumber, Kash kaval cheese, bread, olives, jams, and Turkish tea.
There'll be a full bar with Mediterranean-inspired cocktails and a wine list sourced from Lebanon, Greece, Turkey, Italy and France. (The Istanbul Grill in Arlington is BYOB.)
One big departure at Chefika from Sensel’s previous restaurants is that it comes with an in-house cake and pastry shop, featuring eight cakes and rare delicacies such as Turkish kazandibi (burned milk pudding), cheesecake, and magnolia, a custard topped with fruit.
"We tried to increase the options for the bar and for desserts, and it does offer a quiet more variety," he says.