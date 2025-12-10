Brunch News
Colorado chain Urban Egg to bring breakfast and brunch to Plano
Plano is due for some award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch via Urban Egg, a daytime restaurant chain from Colorado which will open a location in the Preston Towne Crossing district at 2408 Preston Rd. #704C, in a former Original ChopShop.
According to a release, the restaurant will open on December 15.
Founded in 2012, Urban Egg does creative twists on breakfast, brunch and lunch classics, including a variety of Benedicts and pancakes, sandwiches, salads, and healthier options.
Signature dishes include Billion $ Bourbon Bacon consisting of thick slices served with a bourbon glaze; biscuits & sage sausage gravy; and regionally inspired items like chilaquiles and shrimp & grits.
There's corned beef hash with eggs, hashbrowns, and jalapeno chutney; avocado toast; and a Garden Bowl with hash browns, peppers & onions, jack & cheddar, spinach, portobello mushroom, eggs, tomato, and avocado.
There are cinnamon rolls, omelets, five benedicts, and "fancy" pancakes in flavors such as blueberry streusel, strawberry cheesecake, and Hawaiian with pineapple, coconut, and cinnamon butter.
This doesn't even get into the lunch situation which includes a bacon jam burger, an avocado cheddar chicken melt, and hello, a Monte Cristo sandwich. There are also cocktails — an essential item for breakfast and brunch chains such as this.
Prices start at $12 and top out at $22 for steak & eggs with sirloin, espresso butter, mushrooms & onions, and loaded hash browns.
Plano is only the 12th location for the brand, and its second in Texas; the first opened in Fort Worth in June 2025. The Plano location will be a 3,137-square-foot space that includes a “wishing wall,” where guests can write wishes, hopes, or mantras on provided stationery.
As part of its commitment to community, Urban Egg Plano will donate proceeds from a mock run — an event where the community can experience Urban Egg before it officially opens to the public — to Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano.
Urban Egg founder Randy Price says that Urban Egg was always about more than just serving breakfast.
“It was about creating a place where people slow down, connect over a great meal, whether dining with someone or alone, and leave feeling like they’re part of something special," he says.