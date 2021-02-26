Fort Worth-based American Airlines commits to use of more eco-friendly fuel

Fort Wort-based American Airlines is partnering with accounting firm Deloitte to reduce emissions by pushing for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

An agreement between American and Deloitte commits to reducing 3,050 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), or approximately 10,000 passengers flying one-way from New York City to Los Angeles.

Deloitte is seeking to reduce net emissions from business travel. The agreement helps Deloitte meet its goal to reduce its business travel emissions per employee by 50 percent by 2030.

Alas, SAF is not yet available at the scale or price needed to reduce emissions significantly. This collaboration will explore how a market-based solution ― a certificate that allocates the emissions reduction value of SAF ― can benefit companies seeking to reduce business travel emissions.

The SAF certificate is a concept under development by the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow initiative. It uses corporate climate goals to nudge along production of sustainable fuel.

"We recognize the important role the business community plays in facilitating the transition to a low carbon economy," says Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu in a statement. "It's a monumental task no organization can solve alone, which is why we’re looking forward to working with American Airlines on a new concept to accelerate adoption of a fuel source that can dramatically reduce emissions from aviation."

"Investing in the decarbonization of aviation is an imperative for our company and our industry," says American CEO Doug Parker. "As we work toward our own goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, we know we can help accelerate the transition to low-carbon air travel through collaborations like these, meeting the needs of our customers and the planet."

Deloitte has set standards that include net-zero emissions by 2030.

American's goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions is by 2050. Reducing use of traditional jet fuel is a core focus, and the airline is trying to switch from petroleum-based jet fuel to sustainable aviation fuel over the next three years. SAF is made from "sustainably sourced feedstocks" and has lifecycle CO2 emissions that are 75 percent lower than petroleum-based jet fuel.