Dallas Love Field is first U.S. airport to get high-tech touchless Amazon store

A high-tech new store tailor-made for the coronavirus world has opened at Dallas' Love Field Airport. Called Hudson Nonstop, it's the first Hudson airport retail store that is completely contactless. You swipe your credit card upon entrance and get charged for items after you leave.

The store uses Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, a checkout-free shopping experience that uses the same type technology used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning.

Just Walk Out automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to shelves, and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. When you're done shopping, you leave the store. Your Amazon account gets charged and sends you a receipt.

Located on the DAL concourse near Gate 10, the freestanding store has one way in and one way out and is designed for one-way traffic, eliminating checkout-line friction to manage crowd control.

Merchandise includes grab & go food, beverages, snacks, electronics, personal protective equipment (PPE), and health & beauty products as well as a selection of Texas-themed merchandise.

Brian Quinn, VP at Hudson, says in a release that this is the way of the future.

"Hudson Nonstop represents a new way of retailing that emulates an end-to-end digital shopping experience which we believe is the future of retail, even after COVID-19," Quinn says. "We look forward to serving travelers in this exciting new store concept for years to come."

Hudson already has 15-plus food and beverage stores at Love Field, including a variety of locally-inspired concepts. The company intends to open Hudson Nonstop stores at additional airports across North America in 2021.