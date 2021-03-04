Posh Dallas hotel nabs prestigious 5-star rating in new Forbes travel guide

One Dallas hotel has checked in among the best in the world. The Forbes Travel Guide revealed February 16 that the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas has earned the city's sole five-star rating.

It's a repeat achievement for the Uptown Dallas luxury hotel, which also captured five stars last year. The only other hotel in Texas to be awarded five stars in 2021 was The Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

The Forbes Travel Guide awards five stars to its highest-rated properties.

"The Forbes Five-Star award is one of the most esteemed achievements that can be bestowed upon a hotel, and we are proud to say we've accomplished this feat two years in a row," says Andrew Davidson, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, in a release. "We couldn't have done this without the commitment of our skilled team of Ladies and Gentlemen, who continue to bring memorable service and luxury hospitality travel experiences to the city of Dallas."

In assessing hotels, Forbes Travel Guide inspectors stay at every property for three days and two nights, posing as regular guests and paying their own way. They judge each one on 900 standards, such as whether food and beverage choices are health-conscious, how nice the décor is, and how well the staff’s uniforms are designed.

Three Dallas-area hotels and two spas earned four stars in the 2021 Forbes list:

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

The Joule

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas

Well & Being Spa at Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas

Hôtel St. Germain and The Adolphus, Autograph Collection were "recommended."

Elsewhere in Texas, San Antonio's Mokara Hotel & Spa received four-star ratings for both its hotel and spa facilities. The buzzy Hotel Emma also received a nod, earning a recommended rating.

Austin's Archer Hotel Austin, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, and Fairmont Austin also earned four-star ratings. The Four Seasons spa also garnered four stars. One other property, Hotel Granduca Austin, received a “recommended” rating.

Houston, meanwhile had two spas and six hotels on the list, one of which — The Post Oak Hotel — earned five-star ratings.