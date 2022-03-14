Quaint Hill Country property checks in as Texas' top bed-and-breakfast, says report

There’s nothing like cozying in at a comfy bed-and-breakfast spot where you can curl up with a novel or savor what the host is whipping up for the morning meal. The Eat This, Not That! website proclaims that the top spot in Texas for relishing that type of atmosphere sits in the heart of the Hill Country.

In a rundown of the best B&B in each state, the website crowns Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast in Fredericksburg as No. 1 in Texas. (Reviewers on Tripadvisor rate Magnolia the best among 51 B&Bs in Fredericksburg.)

Note: There's no relation here to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House vacation rental in the Waco area, nor to their Magnolia empire.

Of course, a website focusing on food dishes up the 411 on Magnolia’s menu.

Breakfast starters at the five-room B&B include cinnamon apple coffeecake and orange cranberry scones, along with coffee, tea, or juice, and a plate of fresh fruit.

Among the entrees are sausage-and-egg casserole with sun-dried tomatoes, baked eggs with herbed goat cheese, and Italian scrambled eggs with prosciutto, mozzarella, and fresh herbs. French toast with warm peach compote, waffles with warm berry syrup, or banana raisin oatmeal pancakes accompany the egg dish. Each entree comes with a side of bacon, ham, or sausage.

The breakfast tables are draped with fine linens and set with fine china.

“Breakfast at the Magnolia House in Fredericksburg is an experience you won’t soon forget. It’s the perfect way to start your day,” the B&B boasts.

Guests can check into one of three traditional guest rooms, or one of two suites with a fireplace and private entrance. All five rooms at the antique-adorned B&B are stocked with signature toiletries, luxurious spa robes, and other amenities.

“Several rooms have antique soaking tubs where you can unwind after a busy day,” the B&B notes.

If you visit the Craftsman-style B&B — seven blocks from Fredericksburg’s Main Street — Eat This, Not That! advises checking out the koi pond and waterfall.