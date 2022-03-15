Home » Travel
First-class operation

DFW Airport flies high as one of world’s best airports, new report says

DFW Airport
Landing in ninth place. Photo courtesy of DFW Airport

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport lands in ninth place in a new ranking of the world’s best airports.

Personal finance website money.co.uk looked at a number of factors at the world’s 50 busiest airports, such as flight delays, parking costs, and availability of restaurants and bars, to come up with its ranking.

Singapore Changi Airport soars to the No. 1 spot in the global ranking, while fourth-ranked Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reigns as the top U.S. airport.

George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport snags the No. 13 spot. It ranks fourth for the lowest percentage of flights departing at least 15 minutes late in 2019.

DFW Airport — the main hub for Fort Worth-based American Airlines — is no stranger to international accolades. In 2019, Air Transport World named it Global Airport of the Year.

“The coveted honor recognizes DFW’s innovation in providing a world-class customer experience, global leadership in sustainability, cost-effective and efficient operations, excellent partnership with airlines, and collaboration with local communities to further develop the economic benefits of aviation in the Dallas-Fort Worth region,” the airport said in a 2019 news release.

Karen Walker, editor in chief of Air Transport World, said in 2019 that DFW Airport “richly” deserved the global praise.

“DFW has invested in infrastructure and technology to improve its facilities, efficiencies, and sustainability, all the time continuing its operations as a global mega-hub,” Walker said.

