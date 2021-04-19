DFW Airport to be home to first travel lounge in U.S. from Capital One

A new lounge is opening at DFW Airport from a seemingly unlikely operator: Capital One, the credit card company. Called Capital One Lounge, it'll offer food and drink and a place to chill while waiting for your flight.

This is the company's first airport lounge, and according to a release, it'll open in late summer 2021, to be followed by a second Capital One Lounge opening at Dulles Airport in Washington DC in 2022.

The Capital One Lounge at DFW will be located in Terminal D near Gate 22. The lounge space will be approximately 10,000 square feet.

The release says that Capital One Lounges are designed to fit a variety of traveler needs, whether that's a few minutes or a longer spell between flights.

The lounge will feature a grab & go food section with food created by local up-and-coming chefs. There'll be healthy selections made with regionally sourced ingredients, cold brew on tap, and sustainable packaging.

There'll also be a restaurant-quality dining experience with craft cocktails on tap, local beers, and regional wines.

Other amenities will include

cycling and yoga room

relaxation rooms

nursing rooms

shower suites with luxury bath amenities

Work amenities. They'll have working space with individual power outlets at every seat, complimentary high-speed WiFi, and a display of flights.

Nap amenities. They'll also have a soundproof relaxation room stocked with blankets, eye covers, and earplugs.

Family amenities. A family area will includes lower tables and chairs for kids and a dedicated, power-charged work area for adults. Private nursing rooms will come equipped with lounge chairs and footrests, bottle warmers, and mini fridges with beverages and extra counter space for diaper changes.

Luggage amenities. They'll have secure lockers with plenty of room for carry-on luggage.

Praying amenities. A soundproof multi-faith room will offer a space for travelers to pray, meditate, or reflect.

It may seem odd that a credit card company is getting involved in the airport lounge business, but American Express has been at it for years, and currently operates nine Centurion Lounges in airports across the country plus one in Hong Kong.

They won't say who gets access, IE do you have to have a Capital One credit card to get inside. However, if they follow the model set by American Express, which seems to be their approach, then it won't be open to the public. The only people who can get into Amex Centurion Lounges have an AmEx Platinum Card.