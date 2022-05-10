New Omni PGA Frisco Resort hotel aims to be biggest golf destination ever

The city of Frisco is due to get a new Omni with a big dose of golf on the side: Called Omni PGA Frisco Resort, it's slated to open in spring 2023, at 4341 PGA Pkwy., at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and University Drive.

Described as the country's largest resort currently in development, it's aiming to be "the cutting-edge home of American golf" with a host of golf-related features including:

two 18-hole championship courses designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling

a lighted 10-hole short course (The Swing)

a two-acre putting green (The Dance Floor)

lounge by Topgolf

PGA Frisco coaching center

an entertainment district

The hotel will feature 500 luxurious guest rooms and suites, plus 10 four-bedroom modern-Texas ranch houses, three pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, and a destination spa.

It'll also have more than 127,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, complemented by a 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom for grand celebrations.

A 5,000-square-foot event pavilion will offer an elegantly rustic setting, seamlessly integrated with an adjoining patio and event lawn.

According to Omni PGA Frisco Resort Vice President and Managing Director Jeff Smith, they're now open for advance bookings.

"With group meetings and events returning quickly, we are eager to share our exciting new resort for groups to consider for June 2023 events and beyond," Smith says. "Omni PGA Frisco is excited to see the role it will play being a state-of-the-art meetings destination in Texas. This extraordinary resort in partnership with PGA of America and the City of Frisco will become a beacon within the community, and country, creating the modern home of golf."

Group requests can be made via Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s group sales team at 469-305-4545 or email DALPGA.leads@omnihotels.com.

You also don't have to be a pro to enjoy the facility which is there for advanced players, new to the game, and everyone in between.

Once open, the resort will play host to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and 26 additional championships scheduled in Frisco through 2034, including two PGA Championship events, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Have we talked about the food? Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer 12 dining outlets, plus an expansive retail and entertainment district featuring dining, shopping, and an outdoor stage set for concerts and other outdoor programming.