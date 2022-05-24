Dream Hotel brand enters Texas with cool new boutique hotel in Frisco

Frisco is getting a new boutique hotel from a brand that's new to Texas: Called Dream Frisco, it's from New York-based Dream Hotel Group and will open as part of Firefly Park, a 230-acre mixed-use development at 8000 McKinney Rd., at the nexus of US Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway, that will also include offices, retail, homes, and restaurants.

Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company founded by Sant Singh Chatwal, also a restaurateur who built businesses in Ethiopia and Canada before coming to New York in 1981. The company's hotel brands include Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal, and Unscripted Hotels.

They currently have 15 hotels and 25 more in development, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Bangkok, and Nashville.

Dream Frisco will include:

200 rooms

rooftop pool deck and bar

state-of-the-art fitness center

four food and beverage offerings, including a signature restaurant, nightclub, social club, and lobby bar

Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein says in a statement that Frisco is the ideal destination to expand the Dream brand as it's one of the fastest-growing markets in Texas.

"We are fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like Wilks Development who share our same big dreams and bold ambitions to grow and develop our brand in new and emerging markets across the country," Stein says. "Firefly Park is the future of North Dallas, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

Firefly Park is the latest name for a development that has previously been called The Oxbow at Frisco and also Frisco North. But Firefly Park sounds much cooler, yes?

A release says it will be nestled among 230 acres of untouched Texas countryside into which they will plunk 4.75 million square feet of commercial office space, 2,200 luxury residential mid- and high-rise units, townhomes, food & beverage offerings, 380,000 square feet of retail space, a planned music hall, and outdoor amphitheater. Farewell, untouched Texas countryside!

Public spaces will include a creek park and nature preserve with hike-and-bike trails, multiple ponds and water features, and state-of-the-art playground facilities.

Many involved with this find it to be "cool":

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney says: "When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city. Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco."

vibe to Frisco." Lynn Dowdle, president of Dowdle Real Estate, who connected Dream Hotel Group with Wilks Development, says: "Dream Frisco will offer up a sophisticated-cool factor like no other."

So so cool.

Dream Frisco follows recent signings of Dream Miami, Dream Louisville, Dream Oklahoma City, and Unscripted Oklahoma City, making Dream Frisco the fifth new hotel deal signed by Dream Hotel Group in less than five months.

In any case, it's still a long way off. Firefly Park isn't even scheduled to break ground until 2023. Dream Frisco, the hospitality centerpiece of the new development, will open its doors in 2026. Anything could happen. But today, today, all is bright optimism.