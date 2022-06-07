4 luxe Texas lodgings book spots on TripAdvisor list of hottest new hotels in U.S.

TripAdvisor has just given travelers in Texas four new bucket-list hotels: Houston's Blossom Hotel, Austin’s Colton House Hotel, San Antonio’s Thompson Hotel - Riverwalk, and Lubbock’s Cotton Court Hotel.

All four have earned top-20 spots on a new list of Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022 from TripAdvisor, as part of its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards, in which travelers reviewed new hotels they experienced in 2021. No Dallas-Fort Worth hotels made the list.

Since its opening last year, the luxe Blossom Hotel Houston — the highest-ranked Texas hotel on the list — has made a splash in the city's Medical Center with its modern, lunar design and rooftop pool. The hotel lands at No. 8 on the TripAdvisor list. Specifically, Blossom was cited by its guests for “impeccable and friendly service and comfortable, modern rooms,” per a press release, as well as high-end amenities and services, such as the onsite Mercedes-Benz shuttle.

Austin’s Colton House Hotel at No. 9; the spot earned rave reviews for its hip design and a choice staycation destination.

Not far down the list, San Antonio’s Thompson Hotel - Riverwalk comes in at No. 12; here, travelers gushed over the hotel’s design as well as in-house dining and bar.

Further down the list, Lubbock’s Cotton Court Hotel comes in at No. 20. Inspired by the city’s downtown vibe, the hotel earned 4.5 stars and marks for its “cozy” and “exceptional” lodging. (Those visiting would be wise to visit the nearby Nicolett restaurant, which recently secured a James Beard Award nomination and a Texas Monthly nod.)