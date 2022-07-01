Head due south and you’ll encounter the city of Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley, where annual events and attractions bring in locals and visitors alike while boasting big hometown flavor — both literally and figuratively.

Swap Texas Hold'em for Texas Cook’Em

Place your bets on the 16th annual Texas Cook'Em: High Steaks, an all-day event on July 2, 2022, at Ebony Hills Golf Course. The Rio Grande Valley's biggest barbecue competition awards $25,000 and bragging rights to winning competitors who battle it out on the grill for the top chicken, ribs, pork brisket, and rib-eye.

Plus, in addition to the smoky flavors, Texas Cook’Em serves up family-friendly entertainment, car shows, live music, and of course, fireworks.

Channel your inner Frida

Summertime also means the annual FridaFest in Edinburg, a festival that celebrates renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo along with the spirit of womanhood, perseverance, and empowerment.

Make sure you come in costume, as the Frida Procession strives to set a record for “largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo.” The event is free and also includes live music and dance performances, food vendors, children’s activities, and lots of great Frida-inspired art.

Get set for a movie marathon

Film buffs: This one’s for you. In the fall, the South Texas International Film Festival (STIFF) features five days of film screenings that are open to the public.

Catch local, national, and international films in a range of genres while meeting the people who brought these films to life. Past festivals have featured more than 140 films from 20-plus countries.

Learn about biker culture

The rich heritage of the bike is on display at the South Texas Motorcycle Museum, where you’ll find dozens of models from the last century.

The mission of the museum is to celebrate and preserve the culture, engineering, art, and history of these two-wheeled vehicles. Say "hi" to museum manager David Garcia, A.K.A. Dirty Dave, when you’re there as well as the volunteers who help keep the museum running on all cylinders.

