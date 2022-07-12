7 Dallas-Fort Worth hotels and resorts heralded among year’s best by Travel + Leisure

Seven lodging properties in Dallas-Fort Worth have earned spots on Travel + Leisure’s new lists of the best hotels and resorts.

Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection property in Fort Worth, tops Travel + Leisure’s list of the five best hotels in DFW for 2022, while Irving’s Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas and Grapevine’s Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center earn spots on the list of the 10 best resorts in Texas.

The 200-room Hotel Drover opened in the spring of 2021 as a luxe Western retreat in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Among the property’s standout features are the guestrooms. Each one includes a locally curated minibar, Los Poblanos bath products, King Ranch leather items, and Rios Interiors furniture made at the Stockyards.

Another highlight: The Hotel Drover includes two high-end boutiques: a Lucchese Custom Collection boot shop and a Wide Brim hat shop.

The Hotel Drover “was carefully curated with the local community in mind so that travelers receive an authentic experience deeply woven in the Texas culture, and we are incredibly grateful to be the destination of choice for those visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Craig Cavileer, managing partner of Stockyards Heritage Development (which owns the hotel) says in a July 12 release about the ranking.

Here’s Travel + Leisure’s list of the top five hotels in DFW:

Hotel Drover, Fort Worth Thompson Dallas Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Dallas The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas The Ashton, Fort Worth

Two other DFW properties also earned accolades from Travel + Leisure: The Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas ranks sixth among the top 10 resorts in Texas, and the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center appears at No. 9.

First on the list is The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa in — you guessed it — Houston.