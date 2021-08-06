Six Flags Fiesta Texas scares up world’s steepest-dive roller coaster

What’s touted as the steepest-dive roller coaster in the world is riding into San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

The roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, will feature a “cliffhanger hold” that suspends riders as they head face-first down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop. Moments later, they’ll enter a 150-foot dive.

The coaster is set to debut in the summer of 2022.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest-dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” Jeffrey Siebert, president of the theme park, says in a July 28 news release. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions.”

As guests line up for the ride, they will learn the story of Dr. Diabolical and her evil quest to create menacing creatures to frighten the world.

“To give her creations life, Dr. Diabolical constructed a machine to capture the essence of human adrenaline and fear,” according to the news release. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger features three 21-passenger trains that keep the adrenaline flowing as riders reach a height of 15 stories, then pause face-first before diving at 60 mph and flying through a variety of high-thrill experiences.”

The entire track measures 2,501 feet, or nearly half a mile.

Other elements of the ride include:

A second 75-foot, near-vertical drop following the beyond-vertical, 95-degree first drop.

An Immelmann inversion that sends riders into a half-loop followed by a half-twist. It ends with an opposite-direction, 180-degree turn.

A 270-degree zero-G roll.

Speeds up to 60 mph.

The coaster will be located in the theme park’s Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District. The park, which opened in 1992, will require that a rider be at least 52 inches tall, or a little over 4.3 feet.

“Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever,” Fiesta Texas promises.