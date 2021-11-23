DFW Airport is giving its biggest, busiest terminal a total makeover

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has hired a construction company for a major renovation of Terminal C.

The $2 billion project, which was approved by the airport board in August, will expand gate capacity in both Terminal C and Terminal A and improve customer experience. Hired to execute the job was Boston-based Suffolk, a privately held company with offices in Dallas, New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, which is ranked No. 23 on the Engineering News Record list of "Top 400 Contractors."

Fully occupied by American, Terminal C is DFW's largest, busiest, and oldest terminal.

The project will include:

upgrades to interior finishes at 18 domestic gates

reconfigurations and expansion to the ticketing and security checkpoints

upgrades to concessions and restrooms

new baggage handling areas

Plus: less sexy stuff, like installing energy efficient glazing, replacing the AC, reworking passenger boarding bridges, ramp marking, guidance systems, and jet fuel lines.

Pre-construction has already begun. Full construction and renovation will start in 2024, with project completion expected in 2026.

"The goal is to transform Terminal C, which has stood in service at the airport since the early 70s, into a modern terminal with the latest technologies and infrastructure," DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue told Future Travel Experience. "DFW is providing for the anticipated growth of our partner, American Airlines, while also elevating the customer experience to meet the needs of the modern traveller."

DFW is the second-largest airport in land area in the United States. It has several ongoing or recently completed infrastructure projects including the High C gates renovation, the Terminal D South gates expansion, the opening of a state-of-the-art Integrated Operations Center, and renovations on runways and taxiways.