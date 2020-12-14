New Marriott hotel adds pool, deck, and restaurants to Dallas Uptown

A new hotel in Uptown Dallas is nearing its opening date: The Marriott Dallas Uptown, at 3000 Fairmount St., will be opening in early January, just a dog-walk from the Katy Trail.

The hotel takes up an entire block on Fairmount between Carlisle and Wolf streets, previously home to apartments and a few quirky old homes that epitomized the kind of character Uptown once personified.

A release describes the new hotel, from developer Alamo Manhattan, as a property that is "dynamic, crisp, transitional, and elegantly integrated" into the historically eclectic neighborhood. Elegantly integrated with everything except for those old houses that used to be in this space.

General manager Robbie Tawil says in a statement that they're thrilled to join the vibrant neighborhood, stating that "our hotel is ready to become a staple in the Uptown community, providing residents and travelers with a place to wine, dine, and relax."

The hotel has 19 stories and 255 guestrooms, with a full-service restaurant, a casual all-day café + lobby lounge, fitness center, and pool deck with views.

Restaurants include:

Good Graces will be a full-service "modern brasserie" serving oysters, charcuterie, salads, steak seafood, wine, and cocktails in a bright and airy space with a "hip soundtrack"

Vicinity Coffee will feature Starbucks coffee, and be suited for breakfast on the go or daily coffee fix

The interior design showcases the Uptown community. An art installation behind the reception desk features reclaimed wood as a backdrop to scenes of local landscapes, terrain, outdoor activities, and neighborhoods. Is the wood reclaimed from the old houses that were in this location? That would make sense.

For example, the lobby lighting plan is laid in track configuration as a nod to the nearby K-T route of the Union Pacific Railroad which eventually became the Katy Trail.

To showcase the area's walkability, there are deep pedestrian walkways adjacent to the hotel's elevated outdoor venues along the perimeter. The facade is stone and glass, with "subtle ornamentation" and lighting details. Guest rooms and suites are soothing, minimalist, and sleekly arranged for leisure and workability.

Their intended audience/market is what they call the "professional go getter" and the spontaneous adventurer looking for an authentic, luxurious Uptown Dallas experience.

The Marriott joins a slew of other hotels in the area including the Ritz Carlton Dallas, The Mansion, Warwick Melrose, Hyatt House Uptown, Hotel ZaZa, and Le Meridien/Stoneleigh. The W Hotel in Victory Park is not too far, not to mention the Dallas Marriott Downtown.