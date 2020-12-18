Largest spa in Texas to debut with opulent new treatments in 2021

Given the abject travesty that 2020 has been for so many, a little pampering is more than in order. Perfect timing, then, that a beloved Houston getaway will expand and reopen early next year as the largest spa in Texas.

The Houstonian’s Trellis Spa will unveil its sprawling new 26,500-square-foot hideaway in February 2021. A major draw promises to be the new 6,500-square-foot Soaking Pools and Garden, unique in the entire Lone Star State, according to a press release. The new social space was designed by the award-winning firm Blu Spas Inc. and inspired by bathing cultures found around the world, per the hotel.

Visitors should be prepared for butterflies when visiting the Soaking Pools and garden. A butterfly collection — a floating art installation commissioned by featured artist, Casey Parlette — boasts individual butterflies made by hand.

Private cabanas within the pool area are available to rent for parties of up to 10 for as little as three hours or the full day. Each cabana comes with a personal concierge offering fruit-infused waters, cool towels, and food and beverage service. Guests can also lounge in rocking chairs under the arbor or in the seating areas around two fireplaces, and in the meditation garden — replete with the sounds of a nearby water feature.

Meanwhile, an additional 3,000 square feet of space was added to the existing facility, including a new dining room featuring healthy cuisine conceptualized by Neal Cox, the Houstonian’s executive chef.

In keeping with the spa’s tradition of offering quality beauty services, a new makeup studio and pedicure bar will “bring the outdoors in,” according to press materials, helping guests connect to nature in an urban oasis. Additions include an expanded Tranquility Room for relaxing pre and post treatment, as well as a completely redesigned Reflection Pool beneath custom chandeliers, a steam room, and hot tub area in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms.

Couples can delight in the new Spa Two-gether suite, which allows a guest to spa with a friend, family member, or loved one.

The new-look reception area was spearheaded by interior designer Kay Lang of Kay Lang and Associates.

Longtime pilgrims to the spa can look forward to a return of favorites, plus new touchless therapies and new facials from ORVEDA and Natura Bissé. ORVEDA skincare is a French luxury skincare line rich in prebiotics and postbiotics.

For good face, look for a 100-minute facial by Natura Bissé; the Youthful Radiance was created to give special attention to the face, neck, and décolleté. Using LED light therapy, the facial instantly firms, brightens, and transforms the complexion just after one treatment, according to a press release.

Touchless Therapies at Trellis are slated for spring 2021 and include two exclusive treatment tables seen nowhere else in the U.S.: the MLX Dome and Cellis Machine. Gharieni tables are known as the “Rolls Royce” of spa equipment, per press materials.

Meanwhile, Cellis Slimming is a non-invasive, no-touch therapy that can be performed in just 30 minutes per session and has been shown to redesign the silhouette, smooth skin texture, and rejuvenate complexion. Thighs, buttocks, hips and abdominals benefit from this one-of-a-kind machine, available only at Trellis.

---

Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa; 111 North Post Oak Ln.; visit the official website for hours and reservations.