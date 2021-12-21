Home » Travel
Geodesic gem

Coolest Airbnb in Texas makes waves in unexpected location, says Condé Nast Traveler

Coolest Airbnb in Texas makes waves in unexpected location

By
Geodome
Condé Nast Traveler says this is the coolest Airbnb in Texas. Airbnb
Dining room
The open-air dining room has plenty of space for entertaining. Airbnb
Bedroom
The master bedroom welcomes light through the dome windows. Airbnb
Staircase
The third level of the home features a spiral staircase to the observation deck. Airbnb
Deck
Outdoor living is embraced in this deck hangout space. Airbnb
Observation library
The top-level observation library deck, aka captain's quarters, features 360-degree views of the Lake Travis surroundings.   Airbnb
Geodome
Dining room
Bedroom
Staircase
Deck
Observation library

When you ponder where in Texas the coolest Airbnb property could be, spots like Austin, Fredericksburg, or Marfa might make your list. Those locations don’t make Condé Nast Traveler’s list, though.

The publication’s new inventory of the coolest Airbnb in each state hands Texas’ award to an Airbnb in the Austin suburb of Leander. The Lone Star State’s winner is an ultra-groovy geodesic home.

“Kitschy as the … kit-built exterior may look, this five-bedroom geodome is stuffed with modern amenities like soaking tubs and high-end appliances,” Condé Nast Traveler notes. “Midcentury modern furnishings and a smart art collection add the perfect finishing touch, while the wraparound deck and observation library tower capture 360 degrees of the surrounding treetops and beautiful Lake Travis.”

In a vast understatement, the Airbnb listing for the property says it “isn’t your ordinary vacation home.” The home, which can accommodate about a dozen guests, rents for $535 a night.

While the listing cites Leander as the location of the home, a map embedded in the listing indicates it’s situated in the Sandy Shores neighborhood of Volente.

The 3,500-square-foot home, built in the 1990s, was remodeled in 2020. Its nickname is Black Beauty, a nod to the black exterior of the domed home.

“The walls are decorated with curated art pieces that are sure to be conversation starters, while the gray, black, and white color combinations will enhance the atmosphere of warmth and modern luxury,” the Airbnb listing says.

Amenities include:

  • Bottom-floor “speakeasy” lounge
  • Master suite with luxury shower and tub
  • 8-foot dining table with room for up to 10 people
  • Fireplace that divides living room and dining room
  • Two 55-inch smart TVs
  • Space for up to six cars
ADVERTISEMENT
Enter to win limited edition Mavs gear!
Read These Next
Austin Photo Set: News_Adam Sparks_John Mueller BBQ_jan 2012_john2
Legendary Texas BBQ pitmaster John Mueller dies at age 52 in Frisco
Dallas skyline with reflection
Dallas deemed No. 4 county in U.S. for small businesses, says study
Hotel Contessa holiday turkey dinner Christmas Thanksgiving
Master list of Dallas restaurants that are open on Christmas 2021