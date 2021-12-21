Coolest Airbnb in Texas makes waves in unexpected location, says Condé Nast Traveler

When you ponder where in Texas the coolest Airbnb property could be, spots like Austin, Fredericksburg, or Marfa might make your list. Those locations don’t make Condé Nast Traveler’s list, though.

The publication’s new inventory of the coolest Airbnb in each state hands Texas’ award to an Airbnb in the Austin suburb of Leander. The Lone Star State’s winner is an ultra-groovy geodesic home.

“Kitschy as the … kit-built exterior may look, this five-bedroom geodome is stuffed with modern amenities like soaking tubs and high-end appliances,” Condé Nast Traveler notes. “Midcentury modern furnishings and a smart art collection add the perfect finishing touch, while the wraparound deck and observation library tower capture 360 degrees of the surrounding treetops and beautiful Lake Travis.”

In a vast understatement, the Airbnb listing for the property says it “isn’t your ordinary vacation home.” The home, which can accommodate about a dozen guests, rents for $535 a night.

While the listing cites Leander as the location of the home, a map embedded in the listing indicates it’s situated in the Sandy Shores neighborhood of Volente.

The 3,500-square-foot home, built in the 1990s, was remodeled in 2020. Its nickname is Black Beauty, a nod to the black exterior of the domed home.

“The walls are decorated with curated art pieces that are sure to be conversation starters, while the gray, black, and white color combinations will enhance the atmosphere of warmth and modern luxury,” the Airbnb listing says.

Amenities include: