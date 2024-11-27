cheap pints and good times
DFW Airport is home to the No. 1 best airport bar in the U.S.
Airport bars are not known for being much more than a pitstop in between flights. But among airport drinkeries, DFW Airport reigns supreme: According to a recent study by online sports betting website BetUS, DFW's own TGI Fridays seized the No. 1 slot for best airport bar in the U.S.
In the survey, called "The Top 10 Airport Bars in the U.S.," BetUS experts determined the rankings by comparing the location of each bar within each airport, plus Google review scores, menu size, and menu item pricing.
TGI Fridays earned high marks for its budget-friendly status, thanks to its relatively affordable prices for a draft beer, cheeseburger, and French fries.
"With their draft beer priced at $5, their cheeseburger priced at $12.98, and their French fries priced at $2.86, TGI Fridays within the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport provides not only Texas travelers the best and most affordable airport bar option, but the best option for travelers across the United States," the report said.
For context, Billy Goat Tavern at Chicago O'Hare International Airport – which ranked one spot behind TGI Friday's – had the most expensive price for a draft beer ($8.50) out of all 10 airport bars on the list.
Pedal Haus Brewery (No. 7) at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had the most expensive cheeseburger ($16), and Providence Provisions at T.F. Green International had the priciest French fries ($7) among the top 10.
TGI Fridays also boasts a 3.9-star ranking on Google with more than one thousand reviews, which offers further proof as to how well-received the restaurant is at the airport.
TGI Fridays first opened in Manhattan in 1965, and has since expanded to become a staple suburban hangout known for its ribs, loaded potato skins, and distinct decor embellished with red stripes and Tiffany-style lamps.
The casual restaurant chain operates not one, but five total locations at DFW airport, which means there's plenty of cheap beer to go around without worrying about each haunt being too busy. Sadly, they are the only remaining TGIF locations in Dallas-Fort Worth after the brand filed for bankruptcy in early November and closed its six non-airport Dallas-area locations.
The top 10 best airport bars in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – TGI Fridays at Dallas-Fort Worth International
- No. 2 – Billy Goat Tavern at Chicago O'Hare International
- NO. 3 – Chili's at Milwaukee Mitchell International
- No. 4 – Gourmandise Euro-Diner & Bakery at Salt Lake City International
- No. 5 – Village Pub Vegas at Harry Reid International
- No. 6 – SkyDine Services at Sioux Falls International
- No. 7 – Pedal Haus Brewery at Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- No. 8 – Bardenay at Boise Airport
- No. 9 – OMB at Charlotte Douglas International
- No. 10 – Providence Provisions at T.F. Green International
"The convenience, ambiance, and comfortability these bars provide travelers in enjoying a nice drink and or even a good meal with it before a flight is desired more than ever these days," the report said.