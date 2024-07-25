Transportation News
DART installs new bus shelter prototypes at 5 stations across Dallas
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), the Dallas-based transportation agency, is unveiling a new generation of bus shelters, part of a pilot program to modernize its current bus shelter situation.
According to a release, the agency has installed three new shelter prototypes at five bus stop locations across four cities — that is a lot of numbers — and now welcomes input over the next four months.
DART partnered with Tolar Manufacturing, a bus shelter manufacturer, to create a shelter based on feedback gathered from DART bus riders in 2023, asking what features were most important.
From the feedback they received, the top priorities were: more protection from the elements, improved lighting for safety and visibility, and real-time bus arrival information.
DART then worked with architecture and urban planning students at the University of Texas at Arlington to help on the new designs.
The UTA students' concept shelter earned the Texas Student Honor Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2023. Tolar delivered modified versions that are now being used in the pilot program.
The three prototypes include: standard-width; slim-width shelters with benches; and a mini shelter with seating for two.
DART Next Generation pilot bus shelter locations include:
- Mini Shelter at Ross Avenue and Hall Street in Dallas
- Standard Shelter at Malcolm X Boulevard and Clarence Street in Dallas
- Standard Shelter at Hedgcoxe and Preston roads in Plano
- Slim Shelter at Synergy Park Boulevard and Rutford Road in Richardson
- Slim Shelter at Northwest Highway and Marketplace Drive in Garland
“We’re looking to see how these shelters and all their new features are received by our riders,” said Brandi Stringer, director of mobility capital projects. “Our number one goal is to provide an amenity at our bus stops that riders love and adds to their experience when riding DART.”
The pilot will run through November allowing DART to gather feedback from riders, and see how the shelters respond to weather and everyday use. A final design is expected by the end of 2024 for Next Generation Bus Shelters, which will be used throughout the DART network.
DART will release a survey asking riders at these bus stops for feedback. They'll also add up to 100 new bus stop pads by the end of fall.