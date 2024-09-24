Airport News
Cathay Pacific to launch roundtrip flights from DFW to Hong Kong
An airline carrier is making its debut at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport: Cathay Pacific Airways, based in Hong Kong, is expanding its North America network with the launch of non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for the very first time.
According to a release, it's part of a bigger expansion by Cathay Pacific, which is increasing its number of flights to the US and Canada by nearly 25 percent. It will add four direct flights to Dallas per week, and increase flights to cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver.
The new service will begin on April 24, 2025
Dallas marks Cathay Pacific’s sixth passenger destination in the U.S. and eighth in North America, bolstering the connectivity of its home hub, Hong Kong. The new service will begin on April 24, 2025.
In a release, Cathay Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau notes Cathay's "deep roots" in Hong Kong, as well as its connection to China.
"Cathay continues to build Hong Kong as a leading international aviation hub that connects people to the most exciting places in the world," Lau says. “Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports. With our Cathay Pacific codeshares as well as other flight options, customers can connect to over 190 domestic destinations in the United States, as well as 11 destinations in Central and South America via DFW, further enhancing Hong Kong’s connectivity with North America and important Belt and Road Initiative participating countries.”
Currently, Cathay Pacific operates 88 return passenger flights per week to destinations in North America, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver.
The airline will operate four return flights per week between Hong Kong and DFW using its modern Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, with the following flight schedule:
CX898
Hong Kong (HKG) 16:05 departure
Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) 17:55 arrival
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
CX897
Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) 23:55 departure
Hong Kong (HKG) 05:05+2
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Cathay Pacific is also increasing frequencies on its North America passenger services in 2025. By May, the airline will be operating 108 return flights per week. Aside from the new Dallas service, this will include three return flights per day to New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles respectively, and a daily return flight to both Boston and Chicago.
Cathay Pacific also continues to increase flights on its services to Canada, with two daily return flights to Vancouver and 13 return flights per week to Toronto.
Cathay Pacific’s new passenger service to DFW will also complement Cathay Cargo’s existing freighter services to the city via Anchorage. To cater for the growing demand during the air cargo peak season, Cathay Cargo is operating five additional return freighter flights per week to North America starting this month. In total, Cathay Cargo is currently operating up to 37 return freighter flights per week to North America.
Cathay Pacific began serving the North America market with its first non-stop service to Vancouver in 1983. The airline’s long-established presence in North America demonstrates the continent’s sustained importance to its overall network.