DART to reduce weekend rail service in downtown Dallas for repairs
Note to travelers taking public transportation in Dallas over the next few weeks: DART is performing maintenance in the Central Business District on two upcoming weekends and service will be interrupted during those times.
According to a release, DART will be doing maintenance on the following weekends:
- Friday, June 28 at 9 pm until Monday, July 1 at 3 am
- Friday, July 12 at 9 pm until Monday, July 15 at 3 am
Contingency dates will be July 19-22 if repairs need more time.
The agency is doing maintenance on its high-voltage power source, AKA catenary, via a process known as “re-tensioning."
This repair work is in 54-hour shifts, and during those times, DART will operate a single train in both directions, serving all stations between Pearl/Arts District and West End.
While the re-tensioning is taking place, three shuttle bus routes will replace the rail lines at the following stations:
- ORANGE/BLUE/RED/GREEN BUS SHUTTLE: Cityplace/Uptown – Deep Ellum (rail service resumes for SB Green Line) – Pearl/Arts District – West End – EBJ Union (rail service resumes for SB Red & Blue Lines) – Pearl/Arts District – Cityplace/Uptown (rail service resumes for NB Red & Blue Lines)
- GREEN/ORANGE BUS SHUTTLE: Pearl/Arts District – West End – EBJ Union (rail service resumes for SB Red & Blue Lines) – Victory (rail service resumes for NB Green & Orange Line to DFW) – West End – EBJ Union (rail service resumes for SB Red & Blue Lines) – Pearl/Arts District
NOTE: Shuttles will operate Fridays from 9 pm-2 am; Saturdays from 4 am-2 am; and Sunday-Monday on affected weekends with normal rail service scheduled to resume at 3 am on Monday morning. Closures could be postponed to contingency or alternate weekends due to weather.