DART News
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is installing easier-to-use ticket machines
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is launching new touchscreen Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) systemwide, making fare purchases faster and easier for riders.
The agency has already started installing the new ticket vending machines (TVMs) throughout the system. They'll offer added features and a smoother experience.
In addition to purchasing paper DART passes like before, the new TVMs will allow you to:
- Access 11 languages
- Purchase a Day Pass or 3 Hour Pass
- Purchase and Reload their GoPass app using cash.
- Check their GoPass account balance and transaction history.
Riders can pay with cash (coins and $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills), credit or debit cards, or mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet. If a machine cannot provide change for a cash transaction, it will issue a voucher with a QR code, which can be redeemed at any TVM.
“DART’s new ticket vending machines make it easier for customers to pay—they’re designed to support multiple payment methods, connect to the GoPass app, dispense Tap cards, and operate in 11 different languages," says EVP and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Adelman in a statement. “These machines will visibly improve the rider experience and reduce fare evasion, all as part of a larger effort to modernize our fare collection system.”
A typical touchscreen ticket machine WikiMedia
The new TVMs will replace older machines through mid-2026, streamlining fare purchases, card reloads, and account monitoring. DART is enhancing the rider experience, boosting efficiency, and moving toward more mobile, less cash-dependent payments. During installation, use another TVM or the GoPass app if needed.
How to use the new TVMs
The machines are available on all rail platforms and at the Northwest Plano Park & Ride. To use them, select your fare, buy up to five passes at once, and tap your card at the reader before boarding. For cash payments, the machines accept coins and $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills, but not pennies. If a machine cannot provide change, it will issue a voucher with a QR code redeemable at any TVM.
As they take an old machine out of service, they will temporarily disconnect the GoPass Tap card reader located next to it. In most cases, the new TVM – along with the card reader – will be installed and operational by the next day.