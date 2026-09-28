Ticked-off Travelers
DFW Airport lands at No. 1 among America's most stressful airports
Nothing aggravates a lot of airline passengers more than flight delays and cancellations. If a new study is an accurate indicator, Dallas-Fort Worth is home to some super-aggravated travelers.
Dragged down by flight delay and cancellation rates, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport ranks as the most stressful airport in a study by Rightway Parking of 55 major U.S. airports. Rightway helps travelers find parking at airports, cruise ports, and events.
Using U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics and Google Maps data, the study gave equal weight to five factors: 2025 flight delay and cancellation rates, change in delay rates between 2021 and 2025, and driving distance and time between an airport and downtown.
DFW had the highest rate of flight delays, 27.86 percent, and the third-highest rate of flight cancellations, 2.76 percent, making it the only airport in the top three for both measures.
A recent poll by HotelTonight of frequent flyers indicates how peeved they are about flight delays and cancellations. Nearly one-third (32) of flyers cited delays and cancellations as their No. 1 concern. The No. 1 travel frustration: Forty percent picked armrest hogging as their biggest gripe.
DFW fared better in the study’s three other categories:
- 33.67 percent increase in delay rates between 2021 and 2025
- 22-mile driving distance between DFW and downtown (Dallas)
- 26-minute drive time between DFW and downtown (Dallas)
Still, compared with Texas’ four other major airports, DFW had the highest increase in delay rates and the longest airport-to-downtown drive time.
None of the four other major airports in Texas landed among the 10 most stressful:
- Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport ranks 11th.
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport ranks 36th.
- Houston’s Hobby Airport ranks 38th.
- San Antonio International Airport ranks 44th, making it the least stressful major airport in Texas.
Dallas Love Field isn’t included in the study.
So, if DFW is the most stressful airport among major U.S. airports, which one is the least stressful? That accolade goes to Salt Lake City International Airport.