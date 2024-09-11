Massive renovation of DFW Airport begins with parking garage closures
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has begun a renovation that marks the airport's biggest investment since it first opened in 1974. The plan, called DFW Forward, will invest $9 billion in capital improvements that a release says will transform terminals, increase the number of gates, enhance the airfield, and improve roadways.
Highlights include rebuilding Terminal C; more gates for Terminal A and C; and a rebuilding of Terminal C's parking garage.
As part of that parking garage rebuilding, the entrance to the Terminal C south parking garage, adjacent to Gates C26 to C39, is scheduled to close September 14 — to prepare for demolition and reconstruction of a new, larger garage. The closure will be followed by a 30-day period for parked vehicles to exit the garage. Terminal C’s north and central parking garages will remain open.
The Express South parking lot has also closed.
Rebuilding Terminal C
This $3 billion project will transform the airport’s busiest and most outdated terminal by removing more than 400 view-blocking columns, installing glass windows, and raising the roof. Woot woot.
There'll be new shops and restaurants, lounge space, check-in areas, security checkpoints, and improved restrooms.
On the topic of restrooms, one hopes the improved restrooms will include an increase in the number of women's restrooms. DFW Airport is woefully behind the times in its allotment of women's restrooms. A typical gateside women's restroom at DFW Airport has four stalls — a sign if there ever were one that DFW Airport's design team is staffed by men.
More gates at A and C
Taking place concurrently with the first phase of Terminal C’s reconstruction will be double-loaded pier expansions of both Terminal C and Terminal A, with four more gates for Terminal C; and five gates for Terminal A.
They'll also add restaurant and retail, seating areas, and restrooms. One hopes that means an increase in the number of women's restrooms. Have you ever noticed at DFW Airport that there is almost always a line for the women's restsrooms but never a line for the men's restrooms? It's always a hot topic in the line for the women's restrooms.
The remainder of the Terminal C concourse will be demolished and rebuilt in two additional phases. This will allow the terminal to continue flights in other areas of the facility. The project will be done in several phases over time, with a completion date forecast for 2030.
Parking garage
In coordination with Terminal C’s first construction phase, the adjacent south parking garage will be completely rebuilt. They'll add more parking plus modern parking management technologies. The entrance to the Terminal C south garage is scheduled to close September 14; Terminal C's north and central parking garages will remain open. Customers are encouraged to book parking online ahead of travel to ensure the best rates and check live availability of parking garages and lots before or upon arrival.
Introducing: The people who design the restrooms
The design-build team for the Terminal C project’s first phase and expansion, as well as the Terminal A expansion, is a joint venture comprised of Austin Commercial, Azteca Enterprises, and Alpha & Omega, with HOK and Muller & Muller, Ltd. as design team members. One hopes they'll be increasing the ratio of restrooms designated for women.
DART rail
One project not in the works that would enhance the airport experience is increased access to public transportation. Right now, there is DART rail service to DFW, but the only terminal that DART stops at is Terminal A. You're then expected to trundle out to DFW's inefficient People Mover system if you need to get to another gate. What a blessing it would be if DFW Airport and DART Rail could unite to create more stops at DFW Aiport on DART's airport line.
Other projects
Other large projects underway include:
- DFW’s sixth Terminal F that will include 15 gates
- a Skylink station
- The International Parkway Modernization project which will reposition exits to Terminals A, B, and C to be on the right side and not the left
- East West Connector Roadway: A new east-west throughfare on the southside of the airport to connect Rental Car Drive to State Highway 360
- Southwest End-Around Taxiway Project: DFW’s third end-around taxiway is currently under a multi-phase construction program to enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft movements
- 19th Street Cargo Redevelopment: Seven new positions — designed for some of the world’s largest aircraft — to double cargo aircraft capacity. Cargo is a big profit center.
In a statement, DFW CEO Sean Donohue says that "a new era is now beginning at DFW."
"As we grow closer to serving 100 million passengers each year, it’s time for DFW to enhance our remaining legacy terminal and imagine brand new ones," Donohue says.