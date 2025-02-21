Next Stop, Houston
Experience Houston's Rodeo season in style with VIP hotel stay + shopping
As Houston gears up for Rodeo season, happening March 4-23, you can be a part of the action. Elevate your experience with a stay at The Post Oak Hotel and a visit to River Oaks District, the city’s premier destinations for luxury, fashion, and indulgence.
Whether you're saddling up for a night of Western glam or unwinding in opulent comfort, these iconic locations promise an unforgettable Rodeo experience.
The Post Oak Hotel: Houston’s ultimate luxury stay
Begin your rodeo adventure at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, Texas’ only Forbes Double Five-Star Hotel and Spa. With impeccable accommodations and world-class amenities, this sanctuary of sophistication is the ideal place to rest after a day of Rodeo festivities. Indulge in the Forbes Five-Star Spa, offering tailored treatments to rejuvenate and refresh before stepping out in style.
Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel
For Rodeo's Kick-Off Weekend, The Post Oak Hotel presents an exclusive package designed for those seeking an elevated experience. Guests will receive two VIP tickets to the highly coveted Rodeo Cook-Off VIP tent on February 27, 28, and March 1, along with a Rodeo-themed welcome amenity at check-in, access to the Rodeo Saloon, and two complimentary specialty themed cocktails, among other elite perks.
With complimentary transportation to and from River Oaks District and NRG Stadium, this package ensures seamless luxury and convenience. Reserve your exclusive rodeo experience here.
The Rodeo Saloon: Western charm meets upscale elegance
Step into the Rodeo Saloon, an exclusive pop-up at The Post Oak Hotel that reimagines the traditional Western saloon with a sophisticated touch.
Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel
Enjoy expertly crafted rodeo-inspired cocktails, savor rare whiskey selections, and soak in an ambience where rustic charm meets modern luxury. Whether you're unwinding before a night out or toasting to a memorable evening, The Rodeo Saloon sets the perfect scene.
River Oaks District: The pinnacle of Houston shopping & dining
No Rodeo wardrobe is complete without a statement look, and River Oaks District is Houston’s ultimate destination for high fashion.
Home to world-renowned designers like Hermès, Cartier, Dior, Harry Winston, and Patek Philippe, this luxurious enclave offers the finest in Western-inspired couture and accessories, ensuring you dazzle from the arena to apres-Rodeo soirees.
Photo courtesy of River Oaks District
Beyond fashion, River Oaks District is a culinary hot spot, boasting Houston’s most sought-after dining experiences. Whether you’re savoring exquisite bites at one of the many epicurean signature restaurants or indulging in a cocktail before the night’s festivities, the district offers an unparalleled fusion of style and gastronomy.
Experience Rodeo season like never before
This Rodeo season, embrace the best of Houston’s elevated lifestyle, where luxury and tradition come together seamlessly.
From the refined indulgence of The Post Oak Hotel to the fashion-forward allure of River Oaks District, this uniquely curated experience promises to make your rodeo celebrations truly unforgettable.