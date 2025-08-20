Airline News
Frontier Airlines throws quick 2-day sale out of DFW Airport
The end of summer brings a wistfulness but it also brings a hot travel sale to DFW: Frontier Airlines is celebrating the end of summer with a limited-time sale on travel from Dallas-Fort Worth. Extremely limited-time: On August 20-21, DFW residents seeking cheap getaways can access fares as low as $38 roundtrip on select routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in September.
Flyers must book their travel on FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier mobile app by 10:59 pm Dallas time on August 21.
Frontier is already pretty cheap with roundtrip fares such as DFW to Las Vegas starting at around $60. But this is even cheaper.
“We’re ending the summer with a bang in Dallas-Fort Worth by slashing fares and unlocking affordable travel to many exciting destinations,” said Jeff Werkheiser, senior director of brand and customer engagement, Frontier Airlines. “Now is the perfect time to plan a last-minute September getaway with Frontier and have some extra cash in your pocket to spend at your destination.”
Frontier Airlines doesn't generally offer much in the way of amenities but this is to be expected with a roundtrip flight for $40.
However they've introduced some changes to their customer service offerings, including UpFront Plus seating, an upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.
And in late 2025, Frontier will begin offering First Class seating.
Fare details: Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Aug. 21, 2025. Sale fares are valid for nonstop travel on select days of the week, Sep. 2, 2025, through Sep. 30, 2025. 14-day advance purchase is required. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. Round trip purchase is required. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.