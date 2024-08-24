Bus Rides
Discount bus company Megabus shuts down service in Dallas and Texas
A valuable transportation option has shut down in Dallas: Megabus, the cheap and efficient bus company that offered rides for as low as $1, has ended service across Texas, including all routes operating between Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.
According to a notice on the company's website, they shut down the Texas routes on August 16 as part of a set of new nationwide route changes that also included offloading other routes to competing operators.
The changes come after Coach USA, Megabus' owner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, winning court approval to sell its Megabus service in July. The company blamed its bankruptcy on a decline in ridership during the pandemic.
Shutdowns:
- Routes operating between Atlanta, Charlotte, Durham, Richmond, and Washington, D.C. will be discontinued as of August 16th, 2024. Customers with tickets booked on these services have been notified and refunds have been processed.
- Routes operating between Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston will be discontinued as of August 16th, 2024. Customers with tickets booked on these services have been notified and refunds have been processed.
- Routes operating between New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. will be operated by Peter Pan Bus Lines
- Routes operating between New York, State College, Harrisburg, King of Prussia, and Pittsburgh will be operated by Fullington Trailways
All other routes in the United States and Canada will operate as normal.
Megabus still operates in more than 500 different cities and university campuses across the U.S., including several popular routes between New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Known for its eye-catching double-decker royal blue buses, Megatel was first launched in the U.K. in 2003, then came to the U.S. in 2006. It entered the Texas market in 2012, where it offered free Wi-Fi and fares for as low as $1.