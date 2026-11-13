Flying High
DFW soars among 10 most expensive airports in the U.S.
Hold on to those carry-on bags: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is checking in as one of the 10 most expensive airports in the U.S., a new study has revealed.
The analysis from digital commerce and marketing platform ConsumerVoice.org compared the average domestic flight costs at the 50 largest U.S. airports, ranking them from highest to lowest. Flight price data was sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) during the first and second quarters of 2026 and compared with the same period in 2025.
Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia tops the list as the priciest major airport in the U.S, with domestic flights at IAD costing $534.34 on average. Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina comes in second place with an average fare cost of $527.79.
DFW Airport lands at No. 9 nationwide, the findings show. The typical domestic flight from DFW costs $489.92, and domestic flights aren't getting any cheaper. Flights out of DFW are nine percent more expensive than they were a year ago, the report found. The average domestic flight at DFW cost $41.03 less in 2025.
North Texans not only need to be prepared to spend a little extra money when booking their tickets; they'll also need to pack their patience, as DFW also ranks the second-worst for flight delays and cancellations.
Travelers on a budget can save more on flights out of Dallas Love Field, which appears at the opposite end of the list as the 42nd most expensive major airport.
"In markets where the cheaper airport is a legitimate alternative to the main hub, such as the Bay Area, Dallas, New York, and Washington, D.C., savings typically range from 19 percent to 24 percent," the report said.
Travelers can save 20.54 percent on their flights by flying through DAL instead of DFW. Domestic flights cost $389.29 on average at DAL, the ninth lowest out of the 50 major airports analyzed. And average fares at Dallas Love Field are just $19.02 more expensive than last year, an increase of only five percent.
The top 10 priciest major airports in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – Washington Dulles International Airport
- No. 2 – Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- No. 3 – Detroit metro Wayne County Airport
- No. 4 – Salt Lake City International
- No. 5 – Minneapolis-St. Paul International
- No. 6 – San Francisco International
- No. 7 – John F. Kennedy International
- No. 8 – Newark Liberty International
- No. 9 – Dallas/Fort Worth International
- No. 10 – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International