10 Texas hotel and spa deals for a romantic getaway in February
February is a month for celebrating love, and there's nothing more romantic than surprising your partner with a much-needed spa day, an exciting weekend vacation, or a relaxing staycation. Dallasites looking for ideas on where to celebrate the most amorous month of the year can find them here, in our big monthly roundup of top travel tips around the state.
Throughout Texas
There's still plenty of time to plan the perfect dinner date for Valentine's Day, and CultureMap has rounded up all the swoon-worthy restaurants to indulge in a sumptuous meal for two in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
All Hotel ZaZa locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin have planned an intimate "Bed, Breakfast and Blooms" package that provides an overnight stay in a luxurious room or suite, and breakfast in bed for two accompanied by the delivery of a dozen red roses. The hotel will also have a special Valentine's menu featuring charming dishes like strawberry bruschetta, lobster and mushroom risotto, and cherry vanilla tiramisu. Rates for the package begin at $490.
In the Hill Country
Romantic getaways are practically synonymous with Hill Country escapes, and Horseshoe Bay Resort has Valentine's Day weekend covered with its luxurious "Romance" package that includes a welcome bottle of bubbly paired with delicious chocolates, daily breakfast, nightly valet service, and late check-out. Nightly rates at the resort begin at $359 for February.
Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just a one-day or weekend affair. The Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk Hotel has love on the brain all month long with its "Lust and Leisure" package that offers a $200 spa credit, a $100 breakfast credit, a secret romantic welcome amenity, and complimentary early check-in and late check-out. Nightly rates with the package begin at $638 in February.
The Skyline Suite at the Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk features a beautiful soaking tub.Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk
The award-winningLa Cantera Resort and Spa has lined up a special hotel package perfect for exploring the Hill Country. Two-night stays booked with the "You, Me + Hill Country" package will feature a 60-minute Hill Country Texan Spa Treatment, and three-night stays will add on an exclusive Texas Hill Country Wine Experience at the prestigious William Chris Vineyards. Plus, the Loma de Vida Spa + Wellness' seasonal "Romantic Renewal" package, available through the end of February, features a 60-minute "Sugar Kiss" body scrub and a 60-minute custom massage with a glass of bubbly for $400.
Along the Gulf Coast
Port Aransas-based master planned community Cinnamon Shore is celebrating the season of love with a special discount on multi-night stays throughout February. The community offers a variety of vacation rentals, such as cottages, townhomes, condos, and pet-friendly accommodations. Guests who use the promo code "VAL2025" will get a complimentary bottle of wine and save 10 percent on two-night stays. Guests booking three-night stays can use the code "VALENTINE2025" to enjoy a 25 percent discount, late check-out, a complimentary bottle of wine, a couple's heart-shaped bonfire, and a set of beach chairs.
In Austin
The Loren Hotel Austin has prepared an indulgent retreat for couples who want to relax along the city's beautiful downtown skyline while sipping on some bubbly. The hotel's "A Taste of Romance" package, valid for stays from February 13-16, includes a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and macaroons, a daily couple's breakfast at Nido, and one complimentary couple's dinner from Nido. Room rates for the package begin at $570 per night.
Rather than just treating your partner to a comforting massage, why not treat yourself, too? The ultimate spa day awaits at Austin's Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa, where couples can book a 90-minute Love Birds massage that also includes a hot stone shoulder massage and sugar foot soak. The spa will also provide a complimentary glass of bubbles and EarlyBird full spectrum CBD gummies for the utmost relaxation. The spa's Love Birds package is $399 per couple.
A couples massage sounds like a great way to relax together.Photo courtesy of Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa
The esteemed Commodore Perry Estate is offering couples a dreamy getaway from February 12-16 with promo code "ROMANCE." Guests will receive a $100 dining credit to Lutie's Garden restaurant, a chilled half bottle of champagne, and rose petals for turndown. The resort is also offering several intimate experiences throughout the holiday weekend, like a tea party, floral arrangement workshop, and more. Room rates begin at $907 per night.
Around Dallas-Fort Worth
Take the heat up a notch by planning a super sweet staycation at The Joule with the "Heart's Desire" package available throughout February. The package includes a Valentine's Day-themed flower arrangement, a custom sweet treat and bottle of bubbly, a bath concierge service, a $50 in-room breakfast in bed dining credit, two complimentary drink tickets that can be redeemed at any on-property dining establishment, and a $200 hotel spa credit. Stays must be booked 48 hours in advance, and nightly rates begin at $929.