Bus News
Luxury bus service Vonlane adds new destination city out of Dallas
Texas travelers have a convenient new route to check out thanks to Vonlane: The Texas-based luxury motor coach service is adding a new daily service between Dallas and The Woodlands, starting on June 13.
This will be a second Houston-area destination from Dallas: Vonlane already offers service between Dallas and downtown Houston, where it stops at the Hyatt Regency at 1200 Louisiana St.
The new service brings a convenient nonstop route to and from the northern fringe of Houston — The Woodlands, Spring, Cypress, Conroe, Montgomery County, and northern Harris County. The trip time is 3 hours and 15 minutes. (The ride to downtown takes 3 hours and 45 minutes.)
According to Vonlane founder and CEO Alex Danza, The Woodlands has been a much-requested route.
“The Woodlands area has been our most requested geographic addition for several years, so we’re thrilled to announce this expansion, our 10th destination on our 11th anniversary,” Danza says. “Bringing our elevated bus service to suburban areas is a strategic priority as we seek to relieve the hassles of driving and air travel for our passengers and better meet them where they live, work, and play.”
Buses have 22 first-class leather seats, ample workspace, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an onboard attendant offering premium cabin service with snacks, meals, and beverages included.
Schedule
Beginning June 13, The Woodlands-Dallas route will offer the following departures:
- Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 6:15 am, 10:15 am, 2:15 pm, and 6:15 pm – departing both The Woodlands and Dallas
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday: 10:15 am and 2:15 pm – departing both The Woodlands and Dallas
- Saturday: 9 am: departing The Woodlands
- Saturday 1 pm: departing Dallas
Terminal Locations & Hotel Partners
The new dropoff point for the Woodlands service will be at Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, 1601 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands. According to Danza, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott offers easy access to I-45, ample parking, and high-quality accommodations, IE a nice waiting area.
It'll go to Dallas' established stop at Doubletree Love Field, 3300 W. Mockingbird Ln.
The new route offers proximity to major employers in the area such as Alight Solutions, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, Entergy, ExxonMobil, Hewlett-Packard, Houston Methodist, Huntsman Corporation, Lone Star College, McKesson, Memorial Hermann, Occidental Petroleum, St. Luke’s Health, and Texas Children’s.
Visit The Woodlands president Nick Wolda says in a statement that The Woodlands is a popular destination for Dallas residents.
“Visit The Woodlands is excited to welcome Vonlane to The Woodlands Waterway Marriott and Conference Center. This first-class amenity is a fantastic addition to our vibrant community, perfectly designed to elevate the travel experience,” Wolda says. “The Woodlands is the go-to destination for trips from the DFW area—whether you're a corporate conventioneer, a Pavilion concertgoer, a college student coming home, or a weekend shopping trip with friends. With this new service, getting to and from The Woodlands has never been easier or more enjoyable!"
Fares are a flat rate of $125 for one-way trips with advance purchase. No taxes, baggage fees, or change fees apply. Rates increase with less than seven days’ notice and within 24 hours before departure.
Fares include complimentary Wi-Fi, snacks, meals (on select routes), and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is available for purchase. Tickets can be booked at www.vonlane.com.
Vonlane was founded in 2014 and offers more than 475 weekly departures across 10 destinations. Routes operate in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, San Antonio, and The Woodlands, Texas; between Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee; and between Nashville and Memphis.