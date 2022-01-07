Dallas Symphony now requiring COVID-19 vaccine proof or negative test to attend concerts

As coronavirus surges across the region once again, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has updated its coronavirus protocols for all attendees.

"Due to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in Dallas, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is taking action to improve the safety of our audiences, musicians and staff," DSO says in a January 7 release. "These additional efforts will make it possible for the DSO to continue to perform for our patrons and the community."

Beginning with the January 13 concert, DSO audience members age 12 and up must either:

show proof of vaccination.

have proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours.

or take a rapid antigen test at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center prior to the performance.

Further instructions are clear and direct, as follows:

For vaccinated patrons: "Prior to attending a concert, patrons should download the free Bindle app at the App Store or Google Play Store," DSO says. "The app will display a green check mark which validates vaccination information, and the patron will present the app screen prior to scanning their tickets."

For guests who need to test: "A negative, rapid antigen test taken on site will be required prior to seating," they say. "Rapid tests will be provided at no cost to patrons, and DSO staff will direct audience members to the testing area. Patrons should arrive 60 minutes prior to concert start time to make allowances for the testing. If a patron tests positive, they will be refunded the cost of their ticket and asked to return home."

Face masks are still required at all performances, and DSO will continue to limit attendance for social distancing. Keep up with their updated guidelines on their website.

For those who don't feel comfortable going to concerts in person but would like to enjoy the music at home, DSO is offering select performances on its Next Stage Digital Concert Series for on-demand viewing. Subscribers have free access to all available shows, and guests may purchase a digital ticket for $10 per concert or $125 per year. Find out more on their site.